Local News Briefs: ODOT road projects planned for the county

ODOT continues with local projects

ZANESVILLE — The Ohio Department of Transportation has said Ohio 60 is expected to reopen July 22 at the spot of a box culvert replacement. It's currently working on a full depth replacement from Duncan Falls to the Morgan County line. Estimated total project completion is August.

Ohio 208 will have daytime closures from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for culvert replacements from Dresden to Adamsville. Work July 11 will be from Summers Road to Symmes Creek Road, July 12 and 13 from Prospect Church Road to Bethesda Church Road and July 15 and 15 from Ohio 666 to Stone Church Road. The suggested detour is Ohio 208 to Ohio 60 to Ohio 93 to Ohio 208 and reverse for the other direction.

OUZ gets Straker Foundation grant

ZANESVILLE — Ohio University Zanesville recently received two grants from the J.W. and M.H. Straker Charitable Foundation to expand nursing lab experiences throughout the campus with the addition of experiential learning equipment. One grant for equipment was $20,000 and the second to support learning programs was $30,000.

Every year, 100 to 120 students graduate with bachelor's degrees in nursing or associate degrees in nursing from the campus. Human simulators of various ages are used for students to learn and demonstrate skills. Grant money will add mobile teaching tools to offer a realistic hospital experience during lab activities.

Money will also be used to purchase a mobile medication cart that simulates a real hospital experience. Additional items from the grant include a mobile simulation screen, a mobile headwall unit, pediatric stethoscope and IV poles. The simulation screen has one-way glass, enabling the instructor to control the high-fidelity simulators while observing how nursing students function during the realistic simulations.

MVESC receives parent mentor grant

ZANESVILLE — The Muskingum Valley Educational Service center has received a $25,000 grant from the Ohio Department of Education for its parent mentor program.

A parent mentor is the parent of a child with a disability who is employed by a local educational service center to help school districts and families by providing training, support and information services. Parent mentor services are provided to families free of charge.

Cardinal Chorale to hold concerts at MU

NEW CONCORD — The Cardinal Chorale will perform three concerts during a music workshop July 16 to 23 at Muskingum University.

The first show will be at 7 p.m. July 17 and been an encore from the choir's June tour throughout Ohio, titled "Let There Be Music." The second concert at 8 p.m. July 19 is "An Evening with Chad Putka" and feature the Cardinal Chorale alum. The final concert is at 2 p.m. July 23 and be the premiere of the chorale's new contingent and new show "Let There Be Peace."

Law Library board to meet

ZANESVILLE — The Muskingum County Law Library Resource Board will meet in regular session at noon Aug. 5 at the Muskingum County Law Library, 22 N. Fifth St., Suite 2.

Civil War reenactment at Prospect Place

TRINWAY — A Civil War Living History event will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. July 16 at Prospect Place, 12150 Main St., Trinway. A shuttle transportation will be provided from marked parking locations in Dresden.

The event will include food trucks, guided tours of the mansion, cannon firing, flag ceremony, watermelon eating contest, shooting demonstration, fashion show, ladies high tea, re-enactors and more. Go to gwacenter.org for more information.

Senior Card Showers

Birthday

Betty Mason, 2875 McFarland Drive, will be 102 on July 13.

Northern Local BOE changes meeting time

THORNVILLE — Northern Local Schools Board of Education will meet in regular session at 7 a.m. Thursday at the administrative center, 8700 Sheridan Road NW, Thornville. This is a time change from previously announced.

West M BOE having special session

ZANESVILLE — The West Muskingum Local Schools Board of Education will meet in special session at 8:45 a.m. Monday at the administrative center, 4880 West Pike. The purpose is to approve a resolution for a roof replacement project.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Local News Briefs: ODOT road projects planned for the county