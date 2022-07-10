ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Times Recorder

Local News Briefs: ODOT road projects planned for the county

By Zanesville Times Recorder
Times Recorder
Times Recorder
 4 days ago

ODOT continues with local projects

ZANESVILLE — The Ohio Department of Transportation has said Ohio 60 is expected to reopen July 22 at the spot of a box culvert replacement. It's currently working on a full depth replacement from Duncan Falls to the Morgan County line. Estimated total project completion is August.

Ohio 208 will have daytime closures from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for culvert replacements from Dresden to Adamsville. Work July 11 will be from Summers Road to Symmes Creek Road, July 12 and 13 from Prospect Church Road to Bethesda Church Road and July 15 and 15 from Ohio 666 to Stone Church Road. The suggested detour is Ohio 208 to Ohio 60 to Ohio 93 to Ohio 208 and reverse for the other direction.

OUZ gets Straker Foundation grant

ZANESVILLE — Ohio University Zanesville recently received two grants from the J.W. and M.H. Straker Charitable Foundation to expand nursing lab experiences throughout the campus with the addition of experiential learning equipment. One grant for equipment was $20,000 and the second to support learning programs was $30,000.

Every year, 100 to 120 students graduate with bachelor's degrees in nursing or associate degrees in nursing from the campus. Human simulators of various ages are used for students to learn and demonstrate skills. Grant money will add mobile teaching tools to offer a realistic hospital experience during lab activities.

Money will also be used to purchase a mobile medication cart that simulates a real hospital experience. Additional items from the grant include a mobile simulation screen, a mobile headwall unit, pediatric stethoscope and IV poles. The simulation screen has one-way glass, enabling the instructor to control the high-fidelity simulators while observing how nursing students function during the realistic simulations.

MVESC receives parent mentor grant

ZANESVILLE — The Muskingum Valley Educational Service center has received a $25,000 grant from the Ohio Department of Education for its parent mentor program.

A parent mentor is the parent of a child with a disability who is employed by a local educational service center to help school districts and families by providing training, support and information services. Parent mentor services are provided to families free of charge.

Cardinal Chorale to hold concerts at MU

NEW CONCORD — The Cardinal Chorale will perform three concerts during a music workshop July 16 to 23 at Muskingum University.

The first show will be at 7 p.m. July 17 and been an encore from the choir's June tour throughout Ohio, titled "Let There Be Music." The second concert at 8 p.m. July 19 is "An Evening with Chad Putka" and feature the Cardinal Chorale alum. The final concert is at 2 p.m. July 23 and be the premiere of the chorale's new contingent and new show "Let There Be Peace."

Law Library board to meet

ZANESVILLE — The Muskingum County Law Library Resource Board will meet in regular session at noon Aug. 5 at the Muskingum County Law Library, 22 N. Fifth St., Suite 2.

Civil War reenactment at Prospect Place

TRINWAY — A Civil War Living History event will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. July 16 at Prospect Place, 12150 Main St., Trinway. A shuttle transportation will be provided from marked parking locations in Dresden.

The event will include food trucks, guided tours of the mansion, cannon firing, flag ceremony, watermelon eating contest, shooting demonstration, fashion show, ladies high tea, re-enactors and more. Go to gwacenter.org for more information.

Senior Card Showers

Birthday

Betty Mason, 2875 McFarland Drive, will be 102 on July 13.

Northern Local BOE changes meeting time

THORNVILLE — Northern Local Schools Board of Education will meet in regular session at 7 a.m. Thursday at the administrative center, 8700 Sheridan Road NW, Thornville. This is a time change from previously announced.

West M BOE  having special session

ZANESVILLE — The West Muskingum Local Schools Board of Education will meet in special session at 8:45 a.m. Monday at the administrative center, 4880 West Pike. The purpose is to approve a resolution for a roof replacement project.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Local News Briefs: ODOT road projects planned for the county

Comments / 0

Related
WOUB

Record-high food shortages hits Southeast Ohio communities

ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — Shelves at a regional warehouse that supplies food to struggling families throughout southeast Ohio are looking bleak. “We have empty racks in our warehouse for the first time in years…” said Rose Frech, executive director of Southeast Ohio Foodbanks. “Food that would usually be coming through our doors, those orders are getting canceled and not getting rescheduled.”
ATHENS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Franklin County opens new corrections facility

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A special dedication was held Wednesday to unveil Franklin County’s new state-of-the-art corrections center. The new facility, which costs about $360 million and has been in the works for years, is named after Franklin County’s longest-serving sheriff, James A. Karnes. “It’s with pride and honor and this would, he’s smiling down […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Are you allowed to bring a gun to the Ohio State Fair?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Concealed and open carry guns will be permitted at the Ohio State Fair that begins in two weeks, but the spokesperson for the State Highway Patrol said Wednesday that there is a catch. Lt. Nathan Dennis said this is no different than in years past, but firearms are permitted outside only. Fair […]
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Odot#Local News#Briefs#Road Work#Urban Construction#Zanesville#Prospect Church Road#Stone Church Road#Straker Foundation
NBC4 Columbus

Old Franklinton school to become affordable housing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The former Starling Middle School will be converted to affordable housing by Columbus developer Woda Cooper. Woda Cooper plans to renovate the old school at 120 S. Central Ave., which was originally built in 1908 as West High School, into 45 apartments. There will be 19 one-bedroom, 24 two-bedroom, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
wqkt.com

St. Rt. 83 to close for two months for north end roundabout

Construction of a new roundabout at the north end of Wooster will close a portion of State Route 83 for a little more than two months. The closure, just north of Smithville Western Road, will begin a week from today. The roundabout is being built to accommodate the area where the city’s Meijer and Menards stores will be located. Drivers, during the closure, are encouraged to use state routes 3 and 604 as a detour.
WOOSTER, OH
WHIO Dayton

Remains found in eastern Indiana in 2003 identified as those of Ohio man

NEW CASTLE, Indiana — An Ohio man whose body was found nearly 19 years ago behind an abandoned gas station in eastern Indiana has been identified. The man, Daniel Diaz of Columbus, was born Sept. 18, 1977, Henry County Coroner Stacey Guffey said Saturday, according to our news partners at WBNS. He was 26 at the time his body was found Oct. 2, 2003, near the Interstate 70 interchange with State Road 109.
NBC4 Columbus

Two stable after shooting on Columbus’ east side

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people went to an area hospital Tuesday night after a shooting on the east side of Columbus. Columbus police said a ShotSpotter alert came in at approximately 10:31 p.m. at the 900 block of East Livingston Ave. Officers discovered two victims suffering gunshot wounds arrived at Grant Medical Center. Both […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WTOL 11

Three Ohio cities rank among worst drivers in the country

OHIO, USA — Editor's Note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on July 6, 2022. While some cities are more notorious than others for their stop-and-go traffic and reckless drivers, some are verifiably more dangerous than others. Insurance quote comparison company QuoteWizard compiled car insurance...
OHIO STATE
WHIZ

Dolly Parton Helps Muskingum County Children

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County Literacy Council has done a lot to improve and increase literacy as well as helping preschoolers get a jump on their academic endeavors. Muskingum County Literacy Council Treasurer Becky Hill discussed how the organization has made an impact on the community and how...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Update: One Arrested after Circleville High-Speed Chase

Circleville – A chase occured this morning around 9 am that ended with the arrest of a man who had several warrants and may be a suspect in other crimes. According to the Circleville police department, around 9 am a dispatch reported of a possible burglary in the area. Around the same time, an officer happened upon a car that was driving at a high rate of speed on Morse road.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Family killed in north Columbus house fire identified

ABOVE: Neighbors remember the family who died in a house fire in North Columbus on July 7. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Division of Fire has identified the family who died in a house fire in north Columbus last week. According to Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Jeffery Geitter, Mark Nibert, 61, his wife Linda, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Year-old shooting has Columbus police looking for this man

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers want the community’s help to find a man accused in an east Columbus shooting last year. The suspect, Aries Cotner, shot at two men inside a car driving west on East 11th Avenue at around 2 p.m. on April 29, 2021. One of the men in the vehicle was hit by one of the bullets fired by Cotner, police said.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

The End of Parking Meters in Columbus

Outdated meters have been replaced with electronic stations that allow drivers to pay from anywhere and make parking enforcement simpler. If you tried to park on the street in Columbus recently, you might have found yourself wondering where the meters went. In May, crews from the city swept through town, removing more than 3,000 parking meters.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

UPDATE: South Bloomfield US-23 Pile-Up Crash Totals Four Vehicles.

PICKAWAY – Muliple cars were involved in a semi-crash in the area of US-23 and 752 around 2 pm on Monday. According to emergency services on the scene, four cars were involved in the crash that suffered heavy damage all vehicles were northbound. A semi-truck in the rear, a commercial pickup truck, Dodge Pick up and a Toyota minivan was towed from the scene all with significant damage.
PICKAWAY, WV
NBC4 Columbus

Two decades later, Columbus man found shot to death in Indiana identified

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. (WXIN) — After nearly two decades of being a John Doe, a man who was found shot to death behind an abandoned gas station in 2003 finally has a name. The Henry County Coroner’s office identified the man as Daniel Diaz of Columbus, Ohio. Coroner Stacey Guffey said the FBI got a hit on the fingerprints that were sent to them shortly after the body was found.
Times Recorder

Times Recorder

1K+
Followers
991
Post
172K+
Views
ABOUT

The Times Recorder is your local news source for Muskingum County.

 http://zanesvilletimesrecorder.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy