Grace UMC rising from the ashes of devastating fire

By Leonard L. Hayhurst, Coshocton Tribune
 4 days ago

COSHOCTON — Work has begun on restoring Grace United Methodist Church following a fire caused by a lightning strike that gutted much of the building on May 20.

Crews are currently working on asbestos abatement with cleanup of the sanctuary and gymnasium to follow in the next few weeks. Bailfish Services of Columbus, a fire restoration company, is the general contractor on the project.

Full restoration is projected at 1.5 to 2.5 years, depending on supply chain issues for materials. The 400 block of Walnut Street should reopen in a couple months after a roof is put on to stabilize the exterior walls.

The fire destroyed much of the original part of the building constructed in 1880 and the sanctuary, which was added in 1902. The educational portion was added in 1956 and offices in 1992. Grace UMC was founded in 1840.

Rev. Deb Quillen said storms on June 14 knocked down two peaks that were weakened by the fire. One fell onto the parlor area and the other onto the education wing. It didn't cause much more damage and those repairs have been folded into the overall project, she said.

Quillen said a "dream team" recently met to figure out what they might like to have in the rebuilt church. This included a modern looking sanctuary and an all-purpose room on the second floor that could be used as an event space for functions by other churches and the public.

Quillen said insurance would cover $7.5 million and everything the reconstruction team would like is estimated at $20 million. They'll now sit down with an architect and figure out what is possible and practical.

"A lot of it is dependent on the architects. They're going to say that's possible, or no that's not. We can do it this way and save some money," she said. "We're flexible there and we're still in the early stages of dealing with the architects."

While it's not near the $20 million price tag, Quillen said she continues to be amazed by the support and generosity of the community. She said many businesses have held fundraisers or are planning them and even some local restaurants have supported workers on the project.

"We have not requested any assistance. I felt like God would provide," Quillen said. "Everyday there's a couple checks in the mail from people who want to help support the rebuild. It's been an amazing outpouring."

A community service was held June 5 as a way to thank the community for its support. It was held at the Coshocton Presbyterian Church, which Grace UMC is now using for a meeting place.

Quillen said the congregation is doing well, although many are still lamenting the devastation to the building. If there's a silver lining, Quillen said, it's forcing them to be more creative with community outreach. Activities like a Bible and Brew program at a local bar and a Bible study at Riverside Towers, the senior high rise, are in the works.

"They're all in different stages of mourning, but there are those ready to move forward," Quillen said of church members. "I have been talking for the past year about having ministry outside the building, because people don't come in the door anymore. We have to come out to them and they're getting it now."

Leonard Hayhurst is a community content coordinator and general news reporter for the Coshocton Tribune with close to 15 years of local journalism experience and multiple awards from the Ohio Associated Press. He can be reached at 740-295-3417 or llhayhur@coshoctontribune.com. Follow him on Twitter at @llhayhurst.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Grace UMC rising from the ashes of devastating fire

