Local News Briefs: Genesis hiring for new Coshocton facility

By Coshocton Tribune
 4 days ago

Genesis hiring for new hospital

COSHOCTON — Genesis HealthCare System is hiring for more than 200 positions at the new Genesis Coshocton Medical Center, set to open in early 2023.

Jobs and descriptions can be found on the Genesis website under the careers section. Use Coshocton as a keyword for search. New hires may start working at Genesis in Zanesville in the next few months, then transition to the new facility when it opens.

There is a variety of full-time, part-time and non-clinical positions. Positions include nurses, paramedics, housekeeping, food and nutrition associates, physical and speech therapists, patient registration and customer relations associates.

Public hearing on Hall Park improvements

COSHOCTON — A public hearing will be at 6:45 p.m. Monday in council chambers at city hall on applying for an Ohio NatureWorks Grant for improvements to Hall Park.

The grant for up to $39,267 would be for a handicapped swing, other playground equipment and rubber safety pads under slides and swings.

MVESC receives parent mentor grant

ZANESVILLE — The Muskingum Valley Educational Service center has received a $25,000 grant from the Ohio Department of Education for its parent mentor program.

A parent mentor is the parent of a child with a disability who is employed by a local educational service center to help school districts and families by providing training, support and information services. Parent mentor services are provided to families free of charge.

Cardinal Chorale having concerts at MU

NEW CONCORD — The Cardinal Chorale will perform three concerts during a music workshop July 16 to 23 at Muskingum University.

The first show will be at 7 p.m. July 17 and benn an encore from the choir's June tour throughout Ohio, titled "Let There Be Music." The second concert at 8 p.m. July 19 is "An Evening with Chad Putka" and features the Cardinal Chorale alum. The final concert is at 2 p.m. July 23 and be the premiere of the chorale's new contingent and new show "Let There Be Peace."

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Local News Briefs: Genesis hiring for new Coshocton facility

