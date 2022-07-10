ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoyt Lakes, MN

‘SPEND SOME TIME WITH GOD’

By LINDA TYSSEN MESABI TRIBUNE
Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18xo2u_0gadN7dl00
Jim Koepke stands in the center of the forest prayer trail he designed in the woods next to the Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Hoyt Lakes. Mark Sauer

HOYT LAKES — Jim Koepke, of the East Range community of Hoyt Lakes, doesn’t take credit for the idea of a prayer trail with Stations of the Cross created in the pine woods near Queen of Peace Catholic Church. The idea came from God. “It’s a heavenly thing,” Koepke said.

The church’s first priest, when Hoyt Lakes was started in 1955, “had the idea to plant these trees,” he said, pointing to a stand of Norways. “I thought, this is so peaceful. A prayer trail could be built through there.” But the cost of acquiring statues or plaques depicting the Stations of the Cross could be $10,000 or $15,000, he surmised.

As stated in an online source, Stations of the Cross tell of the final hours in the life of Jesus Christ “to provide spiritual conviction for every Christian. The Stations of the Cross serve as a stark reminder of the humble way Jesus was willing to set aside any privilege of deity to provide a path to salvation through His sacrifice.” There are 14 Stations of the Cross.

Koepke began thinking how his idea could become reality. “It came to me out of nowhere,” he said. “I would call the Diocese of New Ulm.” New Ulm is a city in southern Minnesota settled largely by German people.

“I sent them an email asking if they had any spare Stations of the Cross I might purchase. This is the craziest email. The next day I got a call. ‘We have a set of 100-year-old Stations of the Cross from Bavaria. They have been sitting in our storeroom in the bell tower 40 years.’”

Koepke asked, “How much do you want for them,” and the answer from the diocesan maintenance man: No charge. “The only catch was they were stored in the bell tower (Koepke said he isn’t fond of heights). It was well worth it.”

The Stations of the Cross are protected in weatherproof cases made locally, he said. “We get a lot of people coming to experience the silence for 15 minutes or an hour, whatever you want to do” on the third-mile long trail and the benches where they can rest. Most recently the Hoyt Lakes church has received inquiries about an Eveleth-Gilbert churches’ pilgrimage to various religious places, Koepke said. The prayer trail is among them.

“I wanted a place where people could sit in nature and spend some time with God,” he said. He credits his wife Mary Koepke and her sister Jane Moisio with providing valuable assistance with the project. The Koepkes moved from Hoyt Lakes to the Twin Cities when Erie/LTV closed. Now retired from his job in Hennepin County mental health services, he and his wife returned to Hoyt Lakes. “This has always been our church,” Koepke said of Queen of Peace in Hoyt Lakes, a city he calls a “hub of spirituality.”

He told of seeing a young couple with two kids on the prayer trail. “This is evangelization. It’s a great way to reach out. This is such a pleasant, peaceful place, a great evangelization tool. This is free. Leave your purse and wallet at home, bring the kids. I don’t accept donations for this.”

The traditional form of the 14 Stations of the Cross is as follows:

1. Jesus is condemned to death.

2. Jesus is given His cross.

3. Jesus falls for the first time.

4. Jesus meets His mother, Mary.

5. Simon of Cyrene is forced to carry the cross.

6. Veronica wipes blood off Jesus’ face.

7. Jesus falls for the second time.

8. Jesus meets the women of Jerusalem.

9. Jesus falls for the third time.

10. Jesus is stripped of His clothing.

11. Jesus is nailed to the cross.

12. Jesus dies on the cross.

13. Jesus’ body is removed from the cross.

14. Jesus’ body is placed in the tomb.

Comments / 0

Related
WDIO-TV

Missing girl last seen in Duluth area two weeks ago

Police say you should call 911 if you have information about a missing teenager. 14-year-old Carmen Thompson was last seen in Duluth on June 30th. She's described as Native American, 5'1", 110 pounds, with dark brown hair and brown eyes, wearing a black Nike sweatshirt. The American Indian Community Housing...
DULUTH, MN
businessnorth.com

Tall Ships attendance will be capped

Ticket sales to the Tall Ships Festival will be capped at 6,000 daily, organizer Craig Samborski told a Tuesday informational meeting in Two Harbors. The limit is being instituted because it’s the first time the event is being held in the small North Shore city, but it could grow in future years, he said.
TWO HARBORS, MN
mprnews.org

Kinney, Minn. secedes from the U.S.: On this day in history

It was on this day 45 years ago — July 13, 1977 — that the tiny town of Kinney, Minn., on the Iron Range sought to gain independence from the United States. The Mesabi Daily News headline read, “Move over Monaco. Here comes Kinney.”. On its surface,...
KINNEY, MN
B105

Canal Park Condo With Unbelievable Lake Views On The Market

There is just one word for this condo located in Canal Park: incredible! There's a once-in-a-lifetime chance to live in the heart of Duluth with this home on the market. There are always amazing homes on the market these days. Recently, I came across the most incredible house hidden along Superior Street in Duluth. I work and spend time often in the area and had no idea a home was nestled among the businesses!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hoyt Lakes, MN
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Society
cbs3duluth.com

City by City: Iron Range, Duluth, Minnesota

Iron Range- The United Way of Northeastern Minnesota is expanding its “Summer Buddy Backpacks” program. The backpacks include shelf-stable foods for kids to eat over the weekend. The program coincides with their summer-long Meet Up and Chow Down program that provides free lunch to students Mondays through Thursdays. New pickup locations for the weekend meals are Mondays in Eveleth, Tuesdays in Gilbert and Wednesdays in Keewatin.
DULUTH, MN
KOOL 101.7

Duluth Blatnik Bridge Update: Total Rebuild + No Hammond Connection

As the eventual replacement project for the Blatnik Bridge approaches its start date, the final design is starting to become clearer. Two major design questions seem to now have an answer; one involves the final location and scope of the project (i.e. will it be rebuilt on the existing footings or become a totally new structure) and the other involves how the bridge connects to traffic at it's base when it lands in Superior.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
MIX 108

Prepare For Extended Traffic Delays On Duluth’s Arrowhead Road and More

Summer in the Northland means road construction be found at any turn, with some projects unfortunately taking an extended amount of time to complete. Two cases in point involve in Duluth involve Arrowhead Road and the recently announced Snively Road/Jean Duluth Road (CSAH 37) and Glenwood Street project, which involves installing a single-lane roundabout in that area.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Report of stabbing in Central Hillside

Just before noon on Thursday, Duluth Police responded to a report of a stabbing on the 300 block of E 5th St.. They discovered a 45-year-old man with stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Church#God#Christian#The Diocese Of New Ulm#German
WDIO-TV

Work underway on an Ashley Furniture store in Duluth

Crews are busy working on the former Shopko store location in Duluth, off of Central Entrance. The sign says it's going to be an Ashley Furniture store, and that the company is hiring. The outside of the building is getting a remodel, and is now a light yellow color. According...
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Woman connected to murder, dismemberment of St. Paul man found on North Shore pleads guilty

A Duluth woman has pleaded guilty to her role in the killing and dismemberment of a St. Paul man whose body was found in Lake Superior. Tommi Hintz, 32, pleaded guilty last Tuesday to a charge of accomplice after the fact to felony murder. As part of the plea deal, the petition says a charge of interference with a dead body or scene of death – concealing a body, aiding and abetting was dismissed.
FOX 21 Online

Juvenile Arrested After Shooting At Other Minors, Then A Car In Cloquet

UPDATE (July 13, 4 p.m.) — The 16 year-old juvenile boy responsible for a shooting in Cloquet has been charged. According to the Carlton County Attorney’s Office, the boy has been charged with multiple felony crimes, including second degree assault. ORIGINAL POST:. CLOQUET, Minn. — A juvenile boy...
CLOQUET, MN
WDIO-TV

Men who died in motorcycle crash worked for city of Duluth

The city of Duluth lost two of its own during a crash last week in Rice Lake. According to a statement, Jacob Laurion was a Utility Operator, and had worked for the city since 2012. Steven Koslucher was a Safety Coordinator who had worked for the city since 2017. The...
DULUTH, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
CBS Minnesota

Man hospitalized after jet ski explodes on northern Minnesota lake

KINNEY, Minn. -- A 42-year-old man was hurt Saturday when a jet ski exploded on a northern Minnesota lake. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened shortly before 1 p.m. on a Lake Little 14 near Kinney, which is roughly 70 miles northwest of Duluth. Investigators say a man from Virginia, Minnesota, had just refueled a jet ski when he tried to start the engine about 20 feet from shore. As he turned the key, the engine compartment exploded.The man jumped off the jet ski, which started on fire. Officials say the man was wearing a life jacket. Emergency crews brought the man to a local hospital for treatment. His injuries were described as "non-life-threatening," believed to be due to the impact from the explosion and debris. 
DULUTH, MN
kdal610.com

Area Arrests And Drug Seizures During June

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The Lake Superior Drug and Violent Crime Task Force has released figures from 39 search warrants that were executed in the month of June. Among the items confiscated were 14 firearms, 97.5 grams of heroin, over 280 grams of fentanyl, nearly 1,712 grams of meth, 19.2 grams of cocaine and hundreds of counterfeit pills.
DULUTH, MN
Mesabi Tribune

Mesabi Tribune

Virginia, MN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
139K+
Views
ABOUT

Mesabi Tribune, the newspaper of the Iron Range, has been serving the Virginia, Hibbing and surround communities since 1893. Mesabi Tribune is published Tuesday-Sunday, and online at www.MesabiTribune.com

 https://www.mesabitribune.com/news/#//

Comments / 0

Community Policy