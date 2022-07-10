‘SPEND SOME TIME WITH GOD’

Jim Koepke stands in the center of the forest prayer trail he designed in the woods next to the Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Hoyt Lakes. Mark Sauer

HOYT LAKES — Jim Koepke, of the East Range community of Hoyt Lakes, doesn’t take credit for the idea of a prayer trail with Stations of the Cross created in the pine woods near Queen of Peace Catholic Church. The idea came from God. “It’s a heavenly thing,” Koepke said.

The church’s first priest, when Hoyt Lakes was started in 1955, “had the idea to plant these trees,” he said, pointing to a stand of Norways. “I thought, this is so peaceful. A prayer trail could be built through there.” But the cost of acquiring statues or plaques depicting the Stations of the Cross could be $10,000 or $15,000, he surmised.

As stated in an online source, Stations of the Cross tell of the final hours in the life of Jesus Christ “to provide spiritual conviction for every Christian. The Stations of the Cross serve as a stark reminder of the humble way Jesus was willing to set aside any privilege of deity to provide a path to salvation through His sacrifice.” There are 14 Stations of the Cross.

Koepke began thinking how his idea could become reality. “It came to me out of nowhere,” he said. “I would call the Diocese of New Ulm.” New Ulm is a city in southern Minnesota settled largely by German people.

“I sent them an email asking if they had any spare Stations of the Cross I might purchase. This is the craziest email. The next day I got a call. ‘We have a set of 100-year-old Stations of the Cross from Bavaria. They have been sitting in our storeroom in the bell tower 40 years.’”

Koepke asked, “How much do you want for them,” and the answer from the diocesan maintenance man: No charge. “The only catch was they were stored in the bell tower (Koepke said he isn’t fond of heights). It was well worth it.”

The Stations of the Cross are protected in weatherproof cases made locally, he said. “We get a lot of people coming to experience the silence for 15 minutes or an hour, whatever you want to do” on the third-mile long trail and the benches where they can rest. Most recently the Hoyt Lakes church has received inquiries about an Eveleth-Gilbert churches’ pilgrimage to various religious places, Koepke said. The prayer trail is among them.

“I wanted a place where people could sit in nature and spend some time with God,” he said. He credits his wife Mary Koepke and her sister Jane Moisio with providing valuable assistance with the project. The Koepkes moved from Hoyt Lakes to the Twin Cities when Erie/LTV closed. Now retired from his job in Hennepin County mental health services, he and his wife returned to Hoyt Lakes. “This has always been our church,” Koepke said of Queen of Peace in Hoyt Lakes, a city he calls a “hub of spirituality.”

He told of seeing a young couple with two kids on the prayer trail. “This is evangelization. It’s a great way to reach out. This is such a pleasant, peaceful place, a great evangelization tool. This is free. Leave your purse and wallet at home, bring the kids. I don’t accept donations for this.”

The traditional form of the 14 Stations of the Cross is as follows:

1. Jesus is condemned to death.

2. Jesus is given His cross.

3. Jesus falls for the first time.

4. Jesus meets His mother, Mary.

5. Simon of Cyrene is forced to carry the cross.

6. Veronica wipes blood off Jesus’ face.

7. Jesus falls for the second time.

8. Jesus meets the women of Jerusalem.

9. Jesus falls for the third time.

10. Jesus is stripped of His clothing.

11. Jesus is nailed to the cross.

12. Jesus dies on the cross.

13. Jesus’ body is removed from the cross.

14. Jesus’ body is placed in the tomb.