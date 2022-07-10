THIS WEEK'S PERSONALITY: Mullinnex stresses mayor 'is not an easy job'

PERRYSVILLE - “It’s not an easy job,” Heather Mullinnex, mayor of Perrysville for three-plus years, said as she discussed the position.

“It’s difficult because, even though we are a very small village, we have so many jobs that need to be done, and not enough people to do them,” Mullinnex said.

She praised “the work of Perrysville Economic Development Chair Joe Eggerton, and Fiscal Officer Bridgette Gatton, whose work together keeps us off the financial cliff,” she said.

“As economic development chair, Joe’s service is priceless. He has become skilled at grant writing, getting us funds to improve our parks, and funds for our critical sewer system improvements,” she said. “Gatton, meanwhile, guides us so we remain fiscally sound, even though we struggle with a limited budget. Lots of things need done, and all of them require a lot of money.

“For instance, we have streets that need repairs, but a budget so limited we can barely cover the cost of pothole repairs,” she said. “We look, at times, at ways to increase our funding, maybe through targeted levies.

“Meanwhile, we have worked through major challenges in nearing completion of phase I of our sewer plant upgrades, and we are finishing engineering and preparing to bid on phase II,” she said. “The process never ends, however. When we complete the sewer plant improvements, we will have to go through the same things for our aging water system.”

Serving with Mullinnex are council members Bill Herman, David Artrip Jr., Lonnie Harris, Steve Goines, Mel Eggerton and Bob Zakutni.

Mullinnex's involvement in village government started 13 years ago

Mullinnex never envisioned herself being a mayor, or even a council member. Her involvement in village government began when she was the only person, other than the mayor and council members, at a meeting 13 years ago. “The town needed a zoning inspector and I went home as the newly appointed one,” she said.

Three years later she was appointed to village council to fill a vacancy created with the resignation of member Vicki Gordon. She served on council for seven years when she was appointed mayor after Mayor Richard Miles resigned.

Mullinnex was born in Medford, Massachusetts, and moved to Ohio at age 9 with her mother and stepfather, who was from the Cleveland area.

“They looked for places to live in Ohio, and finally settled in Danville,” she said. “So, I spent most of my schooling in Danville, graduating from Danville High School in 1988.

She then attended the Central Ohio Technical Institute in Newark, earning an associate degree in architectural drafting and design.

Then she and husband Chris got married, and she found herself a stay-at-home mom with three sons, Jon, now 30, Tony, 28, and Christopher, 26.

She also now has three grandsons.

She moved to Perrysville in 1996

It was her decision to move to Perrysville. “Chris was working at the time at Bogner Construction in Wooster, and I read that the Loudonville-Perrysville Schools were the best in the area,” she said. “We moved here in 1996.”

Both joined the Perrysville Fire Department, with Chris serving as chief at one time.

Both now work at Procare Medical Transport in Mansfield, where she has now worked for seven years. Today she serves as quality assurance and billing specialist. Previously she worked at Mansfield Ambulance.

She also has car racing in her blood, and serves as a pit steward at Wayne County Speedway and Attica Raceway. She previously held a similar position at Hilltop Speedway in Millersburg.

If that’s not enough, she is an avid gardener and cans all sorts of vegetables. She also reads extensively, and enjoys sewing, stitching and painting.