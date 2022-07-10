ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perrysville, OH

THIS WEEK'S PERSONALITY: Mullinnex stresses mayor 'is not an easy job'

By Jim Brewer, Ashland Times Gazette
The Times-Gazette
The Times-Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tf5UF_0gadN4za00

PERRYSVILLE - “It’s not an easy job,” Heather Mullinnex, mayor of Perrysville for three-plus years, said as she discussed the position.

“It’s difficult because, even though we are a very small village, we have so many jobs that need to be done, and not enough people to do them,” Mullinnex said.

She praised “the work of Perrysville Economic Development Chair Joe Eggerton, and Fiscal Officer Bridgette Gatton, whose work together keeps us off the financial cliff,” she said.

“As economic development chair, Joe’s service is priceless. He has become skilled at grant writing, getting us funds to improve our parks, and funds for our critical sewer system improvements,” she said. “Gatton, meanwhile, guides us so we remain fiscally sound, even though we struggle with a limited budget. Lots of things need done, and all of them require a lot of money.

“For instance, we have streets that need repairs, but a budget so limited we can barely cover the cost of pothole repairs,” she said. “We look, at times, at ways to increase our funding, maybe through targeted levies.

“Meanwhile, we have worked through major challenges in nearing completion of phase I of our sewer plant upgrades, and we are finishing engineering and preparing to bid on phase II,” she said. “The process never ends, however. When we complete the sewer plant improvements, we will have to go through the same things for our aging water system.”

Serving with Mullinnex are council members Bill Herman, David Artrip Jr., Lonnie Harris, Steve Goines, Mel Eggerton and Bob Zakutni.

Mullinnex's involvement in village government started 13 years ago

Mullinnex never envisioned herself being a mayor, or even a council member. Her involvement in village government began when she was the only person, other than the mayor and council members, at a meeting 13 years ago. “The town needed a zoning inspector and I went home as the newly appointed one,” she said.

Three years later she was appointed to village council to fill a vacancy created with the resignation of member Vicki Gordon. She served on council for seven years when she was appointed mayor after Mayor Richard Miles resigned.

Mullinnex was born in Medford, Massachusetts, and moved to Ohio at age 9 with her mother and stepfather, who was from the Cleveland area.

“They looked for places to live in Ohio, and finally settled in Danville,” she said. “So, I spent most of my schooling in Danville, graduating from Danville High School in 1988.

She then attended the Central Ohio Technical Institute in Newark, earning an associate degree in architectural drafting and design.

Then she and husband Chris got married, and she found herself a stay-at-home mom with three sons, Jon, now 30, Tony, 28, and Christopher, 26.

She also now has three grandsons.

She moved to Perrysville in 1996

It was her decision to move to Perrysville. “Chris was working at the time at Bogner Construction in Wooster, and I read that the Loudonville-Perrysville Schools were the best in the area,” she said. “We moved here in 1996.”

Both joined the Perrysville Fire Department, with Chris serving as chief at one time.

Both now work at Procare Medical Transport in Mansfield, where she has now worked for seven years. Today she serves as quality assurance and billing specialist. Previously she worked at Mansfield Ambulance.

She also has car racing in her blood, and serves as a pit steward at Wayne County Speedway and Attica Raceway. She previously held a similar position at Hilltop Speedway in Millersburg.

If that’s not enough, she is an avid gardener and cans all sorts of vegetables. She also reads extensively, and enjoys sewing, stitching and painting.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Franklin County opens new corrections facility

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A special dedication was held Wednesday to unveil Franklin County’s new state-of-the-art corrections center. The new facility, which costs about $360 million and has been in the works for years, is named after Franklin County’s longest-serving sheriff, James A. Karnes. “It’s with pride and honor and this would, he’s smiling down […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Akron officials call for city-wide 'Day of Mourning' amidst criticism

AKRON, Ohio — City council leaders are calling for a Day of Mourning on Wednesday, July 13, the day of Jayland Walker’s funeral services. Council President Margo Sommerville, Vice President of Council Jeff Fusco and Pro-Temp Mike Freeman asked Mayor Dan Horrigan to create the city-wide day of mourning following Friday evening’s shooting.
AKRON, OH
columbusnavigator.com

Float Back In Time On These Charming Ohio Canal Boats

Although the days of the Ohio and Erie Canal are long gone, you can still catch a ride on an old-fashioned canal boat. The Ohio and Erie Canal was constructed between the 1820s and early 1830s in Ohio. Just like the name sounds, the canal connected the Ohio River in the south to Lake Erie in the north. In its prime, the canal system was 308 miles long with 146 life locks and a rise of 1,206 feet.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Wooster, OH
Local
Ohio Government
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Millersburg, OH
State
Massachusetts State
City
Danville, OH
City
Perrysville, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Feces mailed to 25 Republican lawmakers in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Feces were mailed to Ohio's 25 Republican state senators this week, prompting an investigation by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, a spokesperson for the lawmakers confirmed Friday. Mailroom employees in the Ohio Statehouse and post offices in Cleveland and Akron intercepted the letters, which never...
OHIO STATE
wqkt.com

St. Rt. 83 to close for two months for north end roundabout

Construction of a new roundabout at the north end of Wooster will close a portion of State Route 83 for a little more than two months. The closure, just north of Smithville Western Road, will begin a week from today. The roundabout is being built to accommodate the area where the city’s Meijer and Menards stores will be located. Drivers, during the closure, are encouraged to use state routes 3 and 604 as a detour.
WOOSTER, OH
cleveland19.com

55-year-old Canton Township woman missing since July 7

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Stark County Sheriff’s Office asked the community to help find 55-year-old Tracy Cuevas, who was reported missing. Cuevas was described by the sheriff’s office as 5′9″ tall, 200 pounds, with brown hair, and blue eyes. She was last seen leaving...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Race Car
Jake Wells

The 3 best places to get Mexican food in Akron

tacos on platePhoto by Jarrett Lopez (Unsplash) The Akron area has some of the best Mexican restaurants around. There are so many great restaurants to choose from, it can be overwhelming. So here are the three best Mexican restaurants for you to enjoy in and near Akron.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

About 50 Jayland Walker protesters, vehicles blocked roads in Akron, police say

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police officers responded to several residential neighborhoods Thursday evening after vehicles and protestors blocked roads, police said. According to Akron police, there were up to 50 people and as many cars in the area of W. Exchange Street and Stadelman Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
AKRON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Race Cars
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
cleveland19.com

Man shot to death on Canton porch

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 45-year-old Canton man died late Thursday after being shot on a porch, said Canton police. The shooting happened around 10:20 p.m. at a home in the 1800 block of 4th St. N.W. Canton police said when they arrived, they found Craig Blackshear, of Canton,...
CANTON, OH
13abc.com

Multiple boats go up in flames in Sandusky

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - The US Coast Guard’s Toledo Marine Safety Unit responded to a massive fire at the Son Rise Marina in Sandusky on Thursday. According to the Coast Guard’s Great Lakes division, they responded to a pollution threat caused by the fire. Officials said multiple boats...
NBC4 Columbus

Westerville woman killed in crash near New Albany

PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman was killed and the passenger in her truck suffered serious injuries after a crash in Plain Township, Monday. According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 11:07 p.m., a 2019 Dodge Ram 1500, being driven by a 19-year-old man, was traveling westbound on Central College Road near Gatewater Boulevard, when a 2000 Dodge Dakota, being driven by Amelia Gerwig, 39, of Westerville, failed to yield from southbound Gatewater Boulevard and was struck on the left side by the Ram truck.
WESTERVILLE, OH
huroninsider.com

Cedar Point employee accused of using guest’s debit card

SANDUSKY – A Cedar Point employee was arrested Sunday after she allegedly made a purchase on a debit card that a park guest lost. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, the guest reported that he had left his card in the reader at the Toft’s located in Cedar Point. He also reported that there was a $138.32 charge to Shein clothing on his card.
SANDUSKY, OH
The Times-Gazette

The Times-Gazette

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
171K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Ashland, OH from Ashland Times Gazette.

 http://times-gazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy