Bucyrus service committee considers proposal to increase garbage fees $2 a month

After a short discussion, Bucyrus City Council 's service committee took no action on a proposal to increase garbage rates for city residents during a regular meeting Thursday evening.

Committee Chairman Terry Spiegel, R-Third Ward , read portions of a letter from the city's service safety director, Jeff Wagner, explaining the requested rate increase.

The current rate for senior citizens and singles trash pickup is $10 a month. That would increase to $12 a month, boosting revenue $42,000 per year, he said. Residential trash pickup is $17 a month, which also would increase $2, bringing in an additional $66,120 per year. Of that $2, $1.50 would go to current operations and 50 cents would go to the department's equipment fund.

In all, the increase would generate an additional $81,000 per year for current operations and $27,222 for the replacement fund, he said.

It has been many years since the last rate increase, Spiegel added, and if the rate was adjusted to keep up with inflation, it would be much higher.

"We're keeping it pretty low yet," he said. "If you go around different communities, they're paying a lot more for that garbage pickup than we are. To keep the garbage fund solid, we're going to have to do this. ...

"We're going to have to bite the bullet, unfortunately. Nobody wants a rate increase, but we've also got to keep the equipment going. We've got to keep the people going."

Committee member C. Aaron Sharrock, D-Second Ward, asked about the future of the city's garbage department, referencing a presentation made to council by Blake Austin, municipal and public sector specialist for Rumpke Waste and Recycling, during an April meeting. She said she understood the switch to privatization to be "a done deal."

"They never said that," Spiegel said. "I don't remember them ever saying that it was a done deal for a private company to come in. They wouldn't do that, I don't think."

He said action on the rate increase was necessary, either immediately or at the next meeting, after committee members had time to review the proposal.

Sharrock said she'd prefer to have more information before taking action.

"I don't know what more information you need," Spiegel said.

Council member Dan Wirebaugh, independent at large, addressed committee members, saying that as a homeowner and business owner, when "prices go up on things, I try to sit down and figure out how I'm going to pay that. I just don't pass it on to my customer. I can't."

He said the administration always comes "and they say we're out of money, we've got to raise the price" without looking for ways to save money elsewhere.

"It's like anything else; if you keep it a certain price, you're going to have to increase it sooner or later to be soluble and to keep it going," Spiegel said. "That's something we've got to think about as a committee."

Young agreed that the issue should be tabled, adding he believed more discussion was needed.

Spiegel said he would arrange for the city's service-safety director to come and provide more information about the issue.

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Bucyrus service committee considers proposal to increase garbage fees $2 a month