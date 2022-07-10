'It's a good friendship out here': Jerry Kelly, Steve Stricker in contention to win again at Firestone

Jerry Kelly and Steve Stricker are Wisconsinites, friends and rivals every time they play in a golf tournament together.

The PGA Champions Tour is in Akron this week, and the two 55-year-olds are once again in contention for a Bridgestone Senior Players Championship at Firestone Country Club.

Kelly earned the 2020 Bridgestone Senior Players Championship.

Stricker won the 2021 Bridgestone Senior Players Championship.

With three rounds added up in 2022, the two men who reside in Madison, Wisconsin, are in the top portion of the leaderboard.

Kelly and Alex Čejka are tied for first through three rounds at 9 under par on Firestone's South Course.

Stricker and Steven Alker are tied for third at 7-under.

Kelly and Stricker each shot under par Saturday, signed their scorecards, met with media members and walked to their cars together.

Their stroll to the parking lot near the clubhouse included Stricker's wife and caddy, Nicki, their daughters, Bobbi and Izzi, and Kelly's wife, Carol.

"We love going back and forth," Kelly said. "I mean, there's no question it fuels us both. It couldn't be a better friendly rivalry than what we have. It's awesome, I wouldn't change a thing except I'd like to win more."

Kelly carded a 5-under 65 Saturday. He shot 67 Thursday and 69 Friday.

Stricker shot a 68 Saturday. He shot a 70 Thursday and a 65 Friday.

"I know he's going to be up there," Stricker said of Kelly. "He plays well here. This is just like the course he grew up on, just a little bit longer is all. He has had success here in the past, so I expect him to play well here. He'll have a challenge tomorrow, there's a lot of guys behind him. And any leader does, right? Anybody who's got a one- or two-shot lead, it's his tournament to win or lose kind of thing, so we all are coming after him tomorrow. So it will be fun, and hopefully I get to play with him in the last group, which will be kind of extra fun."

Stricker is indeed in the final grouping with Kelly and Cejka.

Kelly sought advice from his friend Stricker regarding his putting earlier this season in Des Moines, Iowa.

"I have been around him so much," Stricker said of Kelly. "I know his tendencies and I know what he has struggled with at times and I know what he does well. He is a good putter. It was really a couple of little things that I told him and it struck a cord. I would do it for anybody, especially for a friend of mine."

Stricker said his advice to Kelly regarded "tempo and set up positions."

"He has always had a good tempo," Stricker said of Kelly. "Keep it short and compact. Over the years, he kind of lengthened out and I was like 'Forget that.' It was a tempo thing and some set up things."

Kelly appreciated the advice and continues to apply it to his putting.

"I have 1,000 percent held onto that and that is everything that I'm doing and it is everything, the reason that my putting is working right now," Kelly said. "Yeah, he gave me a gift, there's no question about it. That's definitely Steve, you know. He's going to go out of his way, but we all are. We'll do that for each other. It's a good friendship out here."

Kelly was asked if he would share any of his earnings with Stricker if he were to win Sunday, and smiled and said: "Oh, no. Oh, no."

When asked if he would be giving Kelly tips Sunday at Firestone, Stricker laughed and said: "No. No tips tomorrow."

Akron Beacon Journal sports writer Marla Ridenour contributed to this article. Michael Beaven can be reached at mbeaven@thebeaconjournal.com. Follow Beaven on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MBeavenABJ.