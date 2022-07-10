ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, OH

Charlie Evers' family legacy lives on at the Marion County Fair

By Andrew Carter, Marion Star
The Marion Star
The Marion Star
 4 days ago

The legacy of Charlie Evers lives on through the bright eyes, broad smiles, and hard work of his grandchildren at the Marion County Fair.

Evers, the local radio broadcasting icon who passed away at the age of 85 in May 2020 , was a tireless advocate for 4-H and the Marion County Fair. He and his wife, Jeanne, spent 25 years as 4-H advisors and he was named an honorary member of every FFA chapter in the county.

Evers spearheaded the campaign to raise funds to replace the livestock arena at the Marion County Fairgrounds after it was destroyed in a fire. The effort generated $80,000 and the new building was named Evers Arena in his honor.

More: Buckeye Chuck namesake, Marion radio icon Charlie Evers dies at age 85

More: Marion County Fair ready to roll for the 172nd year

That passion for 4-H and the fair was evident last week in three of his grandchildren who were among the many exhibitors at the 172nd Marion County Fair.

Natalie Polley, age 15, one of the Evers' granddaughters, participated in the fair for the first time in 2022. The River Valley FFA member showed market lambs and enjoyed a successful week in her first venture into the 4-H scene.

"It's been pretty fun. It's been a rough ride because it's new and I've had to learn a lot of different things. It's been kind of rough, but at the same time it's been really fun," Natalie said. "I'd always come to the fair and wondered what it would be like to show animals and thought it would be fun, but I never understood the work that you put into it, how you actually had to do for it until this year.

"I've learned that you have to put in the work. Other people have like teams that work with them. With me, being my first year, I didn't really have a team. It's just me," she added. "I've kind of had to find my way through it myself this year. Hopefully, next year will be better."

Natalie entered two market lambs into the competition at this year's fair. She ended her week with three ribbons: second place in class, fourth place in showmanship, and fifth place in class.

The importance of carrying on the legacy of the Evers name at the Marion County Fair was definitely not lost on Natalie as she prepared for and exhibited in this year's competition.

"It just makes me feel like I can bring back his memory and what he had here," she said. "I feel like bringing out a bigger animal and showing yourself more to where more people see you, I feel like that brings out my grandpa's name more and it just shows the love that he had and now it shows the love that I have for it from him."

Angie Evers, Natalie's mother and one of Charlie and Jeanne's three daughters, said she is "extremely proud" of Natalie for taking on something new and difficult.

"It's been a lot of work with us being new at taking lambs to the fair," she said. "Her first time in the show ring, she did so good. She got fourth (place) her first time out there. We're extremely proud of her."

Angie was a 4-H member throughout her childhood, too.

"My mom and dad were 4-H advisors and I probably was in 4-H, well, until they stopped being advisors," she said. "So I was probably in high school by that time."

Angie said growing up as the child of a local celebrity meant there were few dull or quiet moments, especially when the Evers family went out in public together.

"We would go to the store and about every two feet we would get stopped," Angie said. "We would pretty much tag along."

Two more Evers grandchildren, Scarlett Roston and Nicholas Roston, children of Amy and Tim Roston, were also exhibitors at the Marion County Fair. They both competed in the senior doe lionhead rabbit division. Nicholas placed second and Scarlett placed third.

Natalie said she will definitely remain involved in FFA and 4-H for as long as she can.

"I am going to keep doing it. I really liked it this year and I'm really hoping to keep it going," she said. "I haven't been in 4-H for very long; I've been in FFA longer. But in 4-H, it's just getting to know something more than what you're used to. In 4-H, I took photography and I got to see some new things and learned how to do something new. I think learning new things is my favorite thing. I'm good at picking up on things so I enjoy it more."

Angie said she knows that Charlie is smiling down on his grandchildren at the fair.

"He'd be tickled pink," she said. "He would be really excited to watch her out there."

Email: ecarter@gannett.com | Twitter: @AndrewACCarter

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Charlie Evers' family legacy lives on at the Marion County Fair

