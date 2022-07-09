ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

How much did it cost to buy a home in Roseville, California in the the past week?

By Sac Bee Bot
AOL Corp
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe median price per square foot for a home in Roseville decreased in the last week to $319, which is the lowest in the county. That’s $51 less than the Placer County median. Prior to this, the...

www.aol.com

Comments / 1

Related
FOX40

What are some of Sacramento’s oldest buildings?

(KTXL) — In the mid-1800’s the Gold Rush caused a rush of people to migrate to what is now known as the Sacramento area, this influx of people created new buildings that are still standing to this day. Sacramento. According to the Old Sacramento Waterfront Facebook page, the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
californiaglobe.com

Sacramento Homeless Grows As City/County Spend Million$ More on Accommodating Them

The number of homeless living on Sacramento streets has increased over the past three years, according to the new Point-in-Time count released by Sacramento Steps Forward, the City of Sacramento reports. However, based on interviews with homeless, they were living on the streets prior to the Covid virus pandemic, so this increase can’t be blamed on the pandemic.
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roseville#Real Estate#Apple Way
iheart.com

Video Shows Man Swapping Nozzles So Others Pay For His Gas

A man was caught on camera swapping pumps at a California gas station, which led to others unknowingly paying for his gas. Surveillance video from an AMPM station in Roseville shows the man, driving a Mercedes-Benz, switch gas pumps to the other sides of the island before another driver pulls up and, unknowingly, pays for his fuel while using a pump that stretched over from the opposite side, ABC10 in Sacramento reports.
ROSEVILLE, CA
Sierra Sun

Rices Fire in Nevada County at 98% containment

The Rices Fire on Monday, July 11, remained at 98% contained, according to Cal Fire’s latest incident report. The fire, which began June 28, has burned 904 acres. It started in the area of Rices Crossing and Cranston roads, south of Dobbins, in Nevada County. One structure has been...
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
iheart.com

LOOK: Scammers are Switching Gas Pump Nozzles To Get Free Gas in California

Scammers are getting more and more clever these days. With gas prices skyrocketing lately, people are getting desperate and are coming up with new ways to steal gas. Recently, a man was caught on camera swapping gas pump nozzles at a local gas station in Roseville, California. As a result, when a customer pulled up to the pump next to him to fill their tank, all of the gas that was being pumped was really going into the thief's car.
ROSEVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Drivers Second Worst In US, Study Finds

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A lot of Americans think their city has the worst drivers, but a new report reveals which city’s drivers are really bad. According to a study by QuoteWizard from Lending Tree, Sacramento drivers were almost at the top of the list, beating L.A. The study looked at which U.S. cities have the most dangerous driving incidents, defined as accidents, speeding tickets, citations (things like running red lights and using a cellphone while driving), and DUI arrests. Bakersfield was number one and Sacramento was a close second. L.A. was fourth and San Francisco was fifth. Here’s the list of the top 11 worst cities. (credit: QuoteWizard by Lending Tree) The city with the best drivers? Louisville, Kentucky.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Fair Oaks residents receive antisemitic leaflets

FAIR OAKS, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that on Monday multiple homes in the Fair Oaks area received antisemitic flyers inside of bags with beans. Deputies and federal partners investigating the case have said that at least five residents received the bags and that there are currently no suspects or […]
FAIR OAKS, CA
ABC10

Elk Grove to get new rail service to Sacramento, Stockton in 2024

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Millions of dollars are being invested toward making Elk Grove a little more walkable and a little less congested on the streets. California state funds are going toward a new rail service, an overcrossing for a trail system near Laguna Boulevard and some improvements to the Elk Grove Boulevard off-ramp.
ELK GROVE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Blue Agave in Tahoe City closes after 27 years

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – The main drag in Tahoe City hosts an array of businesses that cater to locals and tourists alike, and one of the staples that once lined North Lake Boulevard is the Blue Agave. After 27 years in business, the margaritas and Mexican fare restaurant many know and love, has closed its doors for good.
TAHOE CITY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Jordan Fire in Butte County contained, 2 vehicles destroyed

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 2:18 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE Butte Unit has contained the Jordan Fire and will be mopping up the area impacted by the fire for a couple of hours on Tuesday afternoon. CAL FIRE said the fire was in the area of Jordan Hill Road, west of...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Tired Of Waiting On The City, South Sacramento Twin Sisters Clean Up Neighborhood Sidewalk Themselves

SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Twin sisters from south Sacramento decided they could not wait any longer to clean up their neighborhood. For months, Margarita Chavez watched weeds grow through sidewalk cracks at 24th Street and Matson Drive near a bus stop. After calls to the city for help, she enlisted the help of her twin sister, Mirna Gonzalez, to step in. Not many people travel with gardening tools and trash bags always in their cars. Tired of blight, Chavez enjoys beautifying her neighborhood. She’s a member of Sacramento Picks it Up, a group dedicated to clearing trash around the city. Chavez, 68, said she...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Demonstrators march in downtown Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A group of 50 demonstrators are marching in Downtown Sacramento Sunday. According to the Sacramento Police Department, there is a group of people who marched in the middle of the street westbound on Capital Avenue near 6th Street. According to a tweet from the Sacramento Police Department, the protest ended at […]
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy