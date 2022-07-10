ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter County, FL

A new highway once again threatens the historic African American community of Royal

By WMFE
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo matter which proposed route you look at, the northern extension of Florida’s Turnpike could destroy the African American community of Royal in Sumter County. And while the Florida Department of Transportation now says it will tweak the routes to minimize the impact, residents are worried. ‘A historic...

Darlene Duckwitz
4d ago

Eminent Domain!. Not on Patent Land. No one has Jurisdiction over Private Land. watch out for DOT because all they see is $$$$$$ signs. like Florida needs another Toll Road like the 429. No President, No, Enforcement, No encroachment unless the Owners decide to sell to pursue happiness and to provide for their Families. God Bless each and everyone of you who have rights to Ownership. My Family are the Family who got cheated and lied to about their Patent Land in Orange County. Truth over Fallacie.

250R ATC GUY
4d ago

You can't stop progress, isn't that what farmers have been told for years when highways cut through their farms.

