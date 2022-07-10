Connecticut Supreme Court agrees to examine order sealing a transcript in Jennifer and Fotis Dulos divorce case

Connecticut Supreme Court, Hartford, Conn. May 2022. Hartford Courant/TNS

The state Supreme Court has agreed to hear a challenge to what has been called a secret order to bar the public from a court proceeding in a case with echoes of previous disputes over access to the judicial process.

The past disputes, which the judiciary has largely resolved in the public’s favor, involved influential litigants who persuaded courts to keep their legal business secret. The new case grows from the very public divorce of Jennifer and Fotis Dulos , a bitter break-up that ended with what the police believe was one of the country’s most notorious murder-suicides .

The Supreme Court took the case directly, bypassing the intermediate Appellate Court, after Hartford lawyer Jon Schoenhorn appealed a decision by a Superior Court judge, which he argues improperly denied him the transcript of a two-day divorce hearing concerning custody of the Dulos children.

The hearing was called to take testimony from Dr. Stephen Herman, a child psychologist who attracted attention when, in another high profile custody case, he testified that the experts at Yale New Haven Hospital were wrong when they concluded Woody Allen had not molested his 7-year-old daughter, Dylan .

In written arguments filed with the Supreme Court, Schoenhorn argues the public was barred from the Dulos hearing and the transcript was sealed based on a secret — and, as a result, impermissible — court order. What’s more, he said, after getting a copy of the so-called order it is illegal and invalid because it doesn’t comply with stringent requirements judges must follow before closing courts to the public and sealing transcripts.

Jennifer Dulos vanished and was presumed dead within days of the mid-May 2019 hearing. Based on bloodstained car seats and other evidence, the Connecticut State Police believe that Dulos killed his estranged wife and mother of his five children. Her body has never been found.

Dulos was charged with murder in January 2020, but died in a New York City hospital a month later after trying to kill himself in Farmington — in a home he shared with girlfriend Michelle Troconis after his wife disappeared.

Schoenhorn is defending Troconis, who is charged with conspiring with Dulos to murder his wife and later trying to help him avoid arrest by concealing evidence.

With Dulos dead, detectives believe the best hope of finding his wife’s remains lies with Troconis, who they suspect is withholding evidence. She is free on $2.1 million bond and accused, among other things, of accompanying Dulos to Hartford the night after the murder while he stuffed bags of bloody evidence into storm drains and garbage cans.

Troconis has pleaded not guilty to all charges and insists she had nothing to do with the murder or cover-up.

Schoenhorn wants a transcript of the custody hearing to look for anything that could help Troconis by revealing what may have precipitated Jennifer Dulos’ disappearance. The Dulos divorce case was closed and dismissed in 2020, after the parties were declared dead or presumed dead. A year later, in March 2021, Schoenhorn filed a transcript request with the court reporter who produced the transcript, who is an employee of the state Judicial Branch.

Schoenhorn was told he couldn’t have it because the file is sealed. When he couldn’t find a sealing order after searching the public file in the clerk’s office of the Superior Court in Stamford, he moved in Superior Court in Hartford for an order instructing the court reporter’s office to provide him with the transcript.

Attorney General William Tong’s office opposed release of the transcript. The office told Schoenhorn a year ago, by email attached to a Supreme Court filing, that there was a sealing order and it was public. Schoenhorn was told he couldn’t find it because, due to a clerical error, the public order sealing the transcript had been inadvertently sealed.

“It has come to our attention that there was a clerical error that led to the entire May 14, 2019, transcript being marked as sealed,” the email said. “Only Dr. Herman’s testimony was sealed. The remainder of the May 14, 2019, transcript, including the court’s order sealing the courtroom, was not subject to the sealing order. The clerical issue has been resolved. Please find attached the transcript of the portion of the May 14, 2019, hearing that is not subject to the sealing order.”

Schoenhorn said he has been unable to learn how Tong’s office obtained the mistakenly sealed order and why he could not. Tong’s office declined to discuss the case.

What the Attorney General’s office refers to as a sealing order is contained in four pages of the transcript of the May 14 hearing. Presiding Judge Donna Nelson-Heller indicates that she is considering a motion to seal the court — made apparently by Fotis Dulos’ lawyer — and Jennifer Dulos’ attorney, Reuben Midler, questions whether she has the authority to do so.

Midler refers to the rules of procedure in state court that require, among other things, a presumption of public access, that notice of a potential closure must be given to the public at least 14 days in advance, and that there must be a record of a compelling reason to override the public interest in access to the courts.

“What I would point out simply with respect to that is that, first of all, the agreement of the parties is meaningless under the rules,” Midler told the judge. “Secondly, as I read the rules, counsel is required to file a memorandum of law with respect to the motion, and in addition was required to file the motion 14 days in advance, because the public has to be given notice.

“The problem is that, no matter what order the Court enters, without compliance with the rules, there’s always the potential that another Court can reopen the order and order the disclosure of the information, for noncompliance with the rules.”

Nelson-Heller responds with reference to “a prior order,” and a “hypothetical” situation involving “testimony that was unexpected” and “an emergency situation.” There is no additional explanation in the transcript.

“We don’t always have the advantage of two weeks,” she said.

The judge closed the courtroom after a recess.

“We do have a motion to close the courtroom, and we do have someone in the courtroom who I don’t recognize. I would ask you to leave. Thank you,” she said.

The transcript indicates that an unidentified person left and the judge continued.

“What we are going to do this afternoon is, I’m not going to post a sign on the door. It seems to be very quiet here. If it turns out we have people coming in and out, I will do that. But I am closing the courtroom during the testimony of Dr. Herman.”

In his written argument to the Supreme Court, Schoenhorn argues that he is entitled to the entire, two-day transcript because Nelson-Heller’s order closing the court and sealing the record was illegal and, as a result, meaningless.

“Because they illegally closed the court and actually kicked someone out, there is no way to undo that,” Schoenhorn said in an interview. “And so it is not a legitimate order. And if it is not a legitimate order, it doesn’t have to be followed by anyone. It is deserving of no credit or deference. Unlike a situation where a court issues a legitimate order and is subject to reversal, I’m saying that this wasn’t legitimate. It didn’t follow any legitimate procedure, It is invisible. It didn’t even exist in the docket.”

Superior Court Judge David M. Sheridan disagreed. He said a decade-old state Supreme Court ruling in a case called Valvo v. Freedom of Information Commission prohibits a Superior Court judge from modifying a ruling by another trial court judge who has continuing jurisdiction over a case. Regardless of the legitimacy of the sealing order, Sheridan said he was unable to issue a counter order, or mandamus, lifting it.

“But, regardless of the validity or propriety of the order being challenged, the jurisdictional deficiency remains the same. The plaintiff’s petition for a writ of mandamus is nothing more than an impermissible collateral attack on the sealing order imposed by the trial court,” Sheridan wrote.

Schoenhorn argues the facts in the Dulos case distinguish it from Valvo. Among other things, he said the materials sought in the Valvo case were docket sheets — official court records that influential parties to divorces had persuaded courts to seal. Transcripts, he said, are verbatim accounts kept by independent court reporters and not subject to editing or control by judges.

In addition, he said there is no dispute about the validity of the sealing order in Valvo as opposed to that in the Dulos case, in which the parties are either dead or presumed so.

Schoenhorn said he could ask Nelson-Heller to unseal the transcript but decided, on principle, to challenge what he considered an improper sealing order.

While the Valvo case is blocking disclosure of the Dulos transcript, it ultimately expanded public access to court records by persuading the judicial branch to undertake a review of its sealing procedures.