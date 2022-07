EAST LONGMEADOW – On July 11, Reminder Publishing received word from a member of the public that playground equipment at Heritage Park had been vandalized with graffiti. East Longmeadow Police Officer Michael Calcasola walked the playground and took note of the half a dozen spots that had been defaced. Police Chief Mark Williams said when graffiti happens, “We use what’s available to us to try to figure it out,” but “it’s hard to stop someone with a can of spray paint.” There is often a delay in reporting these property crimes to the police, which makes tracking down the time of the defacement problematic. Williams added that Calcasola said the paint looked as though it may be old, although this was the first time it was reported.

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO