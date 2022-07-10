ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Rays' Wander Franco: Headed to injured list

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Franco will be placed on the injured list after suffering a hamate injury Saturday, Marc Topkin of...

www.cbssports.com

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WFLA

4 Tampa Bay restaurants make list of best seafood in state

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Four Tampa Bay area restaurants were recently named to a list of the 15 best seafood restaurants in Florida by a travel website. Trips to Discover is a travel blog. The site said its mission is to “inspire you to travel more, to turn day dreamers into fanatical travelers” and said readers don’t need another travel booking site, but rather a place to get ideas.
FLORIDA STATE
102.5 The Bone

PDQ - Derrick Brooks Auction

To celebrate the opening of their 17th area location, PDQ is teaming up with Derrick Brooks Charities to help change the lives of young people in the Tampa Bay community. From Sunday, July 10th through August 7, guests to any of PDQ’s 30 participating West and Central Florida locations, including 17 in the Tampa Bay area, can round up their check or make a donation.
CHARITIES
thatssotampa.com

The Salty Donut, named a top donut shop in America, opening in Tampa

Donut mind if we do. A new donut hotspot is setting its sights on the city of Tampa, The Salty Donut. The Miami-based donut chain is a small batch, craft donut shop with shops across the country. Its chef-made specialties have included specials such as Key Lime Meringue Pie, Affogato, Peaches and Cream, and Double Chocolate Cookie.
TAMPA, FL
pasconewsonline.com

Raymond James Stadium Hosts Job Fair for Variety of Positions

TAMPA, FLA - Raymond James Stadium will be hosting a job fair this Saturday, July 16th to fill positions for the upcoming season. Representatives from the Tampa Sports Authority, Legends, Sentry Event Services, Fanatics, Hillsborough County SportsPlex and Allied Security will be taking applications and conducting interviews. The information for the event:
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

Drunk TV Anchor Suspended After Slurring Through Broadcast

Stop watch you’re doing and watch this drunk news anchor!. A TV news anchor from Albany, NY, named Heather Kovar was suspended after slurring her way through a broadcast Saturday and it’s kind of hilarious. At one point Kovar said, “And so, moving on tonight, is we have...
Scorebook Live

VOTE: Who will be the top football program in Pinellas County (FL) in 2022

TARPON SPRINGS, FL- Pinellas County has its fair share of strong high school programs, though the county as a whole has yet to win a state championship in football. When you look at the lineup of teams for 2022, however, there’s plenty of potential when it comes to talented programs that could make some noise this summer-fall. From all the way north in Tarpon Springs down to south St. Petersburg, we take a look at the programs we have picked out as the top teams and vote on who you think is the top club.
CLEARWATER, FL
cltampa.com

Tampa-based Caspers Company will sell all of its McDonald's locations

There are hundreds of McDonald’s locations throughout Tampa Bay, and a good chunk of them will get a change in ownership this fall. Caspers Company, which owns dozens of McDonald's storefronts throughout Florida, recently announced plans to sell all of its locations on October 1., although no other financial details have been disclosed.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

St Pete Road To I-275 Closed Till Spring 2024

St Pete Road To I-275 Closed Till Spring 2024. This road closure may be an inconvenience to many drivers who take I-275 northward from St. Petersburg. Beginning Tuesday, July 12, 4th Street North will close just north of 119th Avenue. This is so construction crews can remove and replace the bridge on the northbound side. This is at the ramp that takes drivers on to I-275 north. The bridge on the southbound side of 4th Street is already under construction.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Bay News 9

Hillsborough High track star makes history in final season

When Hillsborough High School senior Jazmyn Wajd says that when she started running track at 5 years old, she didn’t know her potential would lead her to make school history. What You Need To Know. Jazmyn Wajd started running track when she was 5 years old. She ended her...
TAMPA, FL
tampabeacon.com

The Tampa Bay Fishin’ Report: Big mangrove snapper are biting

Capt. Chuck Rogers (813-918-8356): Capt. Chuck says there are more big mangrove snapper in Tampa Bay than he’s ever seen. Fish to 18 inches, which fall into the offshore category, have been around the bay reefs, rocks, bridge pilings and other structure. The Gandy Bridge has been particularly good. The cobia have been under the bridge, so he’s been fishing for them with large, live pinfish. On a recent trip, he had a 4-inch pinfish on a 5/0 hook in the water when a jumbo snapper came off the bottom and grabbed it. Typically, he’s been baiting the snapper with half-dollar-sized pinfish. Shrimp will work as well. He’s gone down to 20-pound mono leader and a #2 hook in the very clear water to draw more strikes. Capt. Chuck also is seeing large tarpon under the bridge. Snook and redfish action can be slow in the heat of the day, as the fish are retreating into the mangroves for shade. He’s logged water temperatures on the flats as high as 93 degrees. Mackerel are schooling in open waters.
TAMPA, FL
tampabeacon.com

Next steps revealed for USF Bulls’ on-campus football stadium

TAMPA — USF explained the next steps in its plan to build an on-campus football stadium July 6 to a standing-room-only crowd of architecture and construction firms. Those firms have until Friday afternoon to submit formal, written questions about the 35,000-seat stadium the Bulls intend to build just north of the current football practice fields. Proposals are due on July 22.
TAMPA, FL
WHYI Y100

This Is The Best Family-Friendly Restaurant In Florida

While it's always great to spend time with your family, picking a restaurant everyone can enjoy isn't easy. Kids and teenagers have particular tastes, and parents don't want to take themselves out of the equation, either. That's where LoveFOOD comes in. The website found the best restaurants in each state...
FLORIDA STATE
The Laker/Lutz News

Freedom baseball coach departs

Following the team’s most successive season in school history, Freedom High School baseball coach Tripp Merrell has stepped down from the Patriots to accept the same position at Wesley Chapel. Merrell, who had been the coach at Freedom for four seasons, departs after leading the Patriots to a program-best...
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
995qyk.com

Is Pasco County The Best Place To Play The Florida Lottery?

Is Pasco County The Best Place To Play The Florida Lottery? Asking for a friend. Another Pasco County resident hit it big from the most expensive Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket. 40-year-old Howard Creps of Land O’ Lakes won $1 million from the “500X The Cash” Florida Lottery scratch-off game. He...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Reba McEntire will make tour stop in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Country Music star Reba McEntire has announced a fall arena tour stop in Tampa. REBA: LIVE IN CONCERT is coming to Tampa’s AMALIE Arena on Friday, Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m. “I can’t wait to see everyone out on the road again this fall,” said...
TAMPA, FL

