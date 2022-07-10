Abbott Remains Aggressive on Border Policy

Texas taxpayers continuing funding measures to secure the border with Mexico.

Gov. Greg Abbott says the state will spend another $30,000,000 on Operation Lone Star, his border security initiative.

Abbott made the announcement this week in response to border county officials who had asked for his help at a press conference a couple of days before, urging the governor to declare an "invasion" under the Texas and U.S. Constitutions.

The additional funds will be granted to cities and counties that need help fighting criminal activity associated with illegal border crossings.

photo: Getty Images