Final thoughts from Mac Aljancic on the end of the Baker Mayfield era

The Baker Mayfield era is officially over, as the former Heisman Trophy winner was traded to the Carolina Panthers this week.

While Mayfield never lived up to the expectations warranted by being the top overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, he always seemed to draw an enormous spotlight, both locally and nationally. When it came to television commercials or talk radio fodder, Baker stood shoulder to shoulder with Aaron Rogers and Patrick Mahomes.

Mayfield’s expressive personality made him a much loved and hated figure. While some were put off by his passion and swagger, I always liked him for it. The quarterback position is the toughest in sports, and Baker needed that edge to overcome his physical shortcomings. When he was drafted, the hope was that he could follow the path of the undersized Drew Breese, a future hall of famer. My realistic ideal for this Oklahoma Sooner was a modern-day Brian Sipe: consistently rank as a top 6-14 NFL QB for the next decade. As I watched his four-year rollercoaster career unfold, he ceiling appears much lower: more in the range of 12-24, which isn’t nearly good enough to contend for a Super Bowl in today’s NFL.

His defenders will site his solid 2020 season (26 touchdowns vs. 8 interceptions) where he helped Cleveland to its first playoff win (at Pittsburgh) since 1994, along with his non-throwing shoulder injury that plagued him for much of 2021. While I acknowledge that the injury did affect his play, his performance gave me several major concerns.

One was his lack of consistent accuracy throughout his career. Secondly, he struggled to read defenses and target open receivers within the pocket — a must in the NFL. At times he seemed completely overwhelmed when teams pressured him (see his final games in both Baltimore and Pittsburgh). Thirdly, he struggled to move the ball in fourth quarter crunch time. I believe that Mayfield can be successful in the right setting and system. But one thing I learned is that the ugly weather and physical play of the AFC North division is not a place for undersized QBs.

Considering Mayfield’s major impact in pivoting the beleaguered Browns’ franchise since their 1999 return, here are a trio of top-five lists for this era honoring our departed hero:

TOP QUARTERBACK

5. KELLY HOLCOMB edges Colt McCoy for his phenomenal performance (429 passing yards, 3 touchdowns) in the near-upset of the Steelers in Pittsburgh during the 2002 playoffs.

4. DEREK ANDERSON made the Pro Bowl in 2007 while leading the Browns to a 10-6 record.

3. TIM COUCH also didn’t meet the expectations of a top overall draft pick (64 TDs vs. 67 interceptions in five seasons), but he did guide the Browns to the 2002 playoffs.

2. BRIAN HOYER might still be in Cleveland if not for the drafting of Johnny Manziel. The Cleveland native won 10 of his first 14 starts as a Brown before the front office pressured to get Johnny Football on the field.

1. BAKER MAYFIELD’s career stats: 29-30 record, 92 TDs vs. 56 interceptions, then-NFL rookie record 27 TD passes.

HOTTEST STARS

(driving local and national attention and emotion):

5. BRADY QUINN This former first-round pick and prominent Notre Dame QB tops my wife’s eye test list.

4. PEYTON HILLIS earned the Madden video game cover via fan voting by looking like a modern-day Larry Csonka during the 2010 season (1077 rushing yards, 13 total touchdowns)

3. ODELL BECKHAM, JR. never did a whole lot during his two-plus seasons as a Brown (114 catches and 7 touchdowns in 29 games played), but he was the closest thing the Browns had to an NFL star since Jim Brown.

2. BAKER MAYFIELD was an All-Pro actor in those "At Home with Baker Mayfield" Progressive Insurance commercials.

1. JOHNNY MANZIEL Browns Nation completely blew up when the team traded up to the No. 22 spot to draft the former Heisman Trophy winner. While he only started eight games, Johnny Football was a complete three-ring circus during his two NFL seasons.

PLAYERS WHOSE JERSEYS I WOULD

WEAR FOR THEIR PLAY AND IMPACT:

6. #73 JOE THOMAS is a future first-ballot hall of famer and clearly the best Brown of this new era. But Cleveland had just one winning season in his 11 seasons here. Plus, who wants to wear an offensive lineman jersey?

5. #95 MYLES GARRETT earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2020 and 2021. The defensive end looks like Superman at times, but can also be unnoticeable for long stretches.

4. #6 BAKER MAYFIELD won 29 games in four years here. Cleveland won 29 total games in the eight seasons prior to his arrival.

3. #4 PHIL DAWSON spent 14 seasons kicking in the clutch through all of the wind, rain, mud, and snow that Lake Erie threw at him. He is second in Cleveland career scoring, trailing only the legendary Lou Groza.

2. #24 NICK CHUBB Running backs draw a lot of fame and attention. Cleveland has one of the league’s best in this low-key, tough-nosed runner gifted with extraordinary strength and speed.

1. #16 JOSH CRIBBS always left it all on the field as a returner, receiver, running back, wildcat QB, and kick coverage man. The former Kent State QB tied an NFL record with eight career kickoff return touchdowns.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Final thoughts from Mac Aljancic on the end of the Baker Mayfield era