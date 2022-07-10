Report: Liverpool 'Will' Sign Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham This Summer

Liverpool's interest in Jude Bellingham is no secret, with early reports suggesting The Reds will try to sign the youngster next summer. However, new reports indicate that the club will move a year earlier, getting him before the upcoming season.

Jurgen Klopp and his side today have arrived in Thailand for their pre-season tour of Asia. The 37-man squad has been revealed by the club before the first match against bitter rivals Manchester United on Tuesday.

IMAGO / Kirchner-Media

The Reds have been reported to have finished their transfer business and have brought in all the players they wanted this summer, however, one link doesn't seem to be going away.

Jude Bellingham has been a player that Liverpool have been heavily linked to for the past year and a half. This deal is what most of The Reds' fanbase are willing to happen and if recent reports are true this deal may happen a lot earlier than expected.

According to to Give Me Sport, via Terry Flewers, Jude Bellingham 'will' sign for Liverpool this summer. The Borussia Dortmund left England when he was 16, after being more than impressive with his hometown club Birmingham City.

IMAGO / GEPA pictures

Bellingham rejected a move to Manchester United to build his development in the Bundesliga, which ended up being the right decision.

Will we see Jude Bellingham in a Liverpool shirt this year?

