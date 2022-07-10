ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Liverpool 'Will' Sign Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham This Summer

By Damon Carr
 4 days ago

Liverpool's interest in Jude Bellingham is no secret, with early reports suggesting The Reds will try to sign the youngster next summer. However, new reports indicate that the club will move a year earlier, getting him before the upcoming season.

Jurgen Klopp and his side today have arrived in Thailand for their pre-season tour of Asia. The 37-man squad has been revealed by the club before the first match against bitter rivals Manchester United on Tuesday.

The Reds have been reported to have finished their transfer business and have brought in all the players they wanted this summer, however, one link doesn't seem to be going away.

Jude Bellingham has been a player that Liverpool have been heavily linked to for the past year and a half. This deal is what most of The Reds' fanbase are willing to happen and if recent reports are true this deal may happen a lot earlier than expected.

According to to Give Me Sport, via Terry Flewers, Jude Bellingham 'will' sign for Liverpool this summer. The Borussia Dortmund left England when he was 16, after being more than impressive with his hometown club Birmingham City.

Bellingham rejected a move to Manchester United to build his development in the Bundesliga, which ended up being the right decision.

Will we see Jude Bellingham in a Liverpool shirt this year?

Related
What Is The Best Liverpool XI Of The Last Ten Years?

We take a look at who gets into Liverpool's best eleven of the past decade. A lot of the players are still currently playing for the club. One of the only keepers The Reds have had, at least in the last 35 years, that is the best in the world. Unbelievable player, with no clear fault in his game.
One Player From Every Premier League Club That Could Flop Next Season

Ahead of the new season, we take a look at one player from each club, who could potentially flop in the upcoming campaign. An England international who has had heaps of pressure put on him. With Fabio Vieira coming in and Martin Odegaard already showing immense quality, the 21-year-old has a massive challenge on his hands. It’s clear that he’s a great player, although he has to carry on developing.
Sports
Liverpool Extend Standard Chartered Partnership To 2027

Liverpool football club have officially announced that they have extended their relationship with sponsors Standard Charted until 2027. The five-year deal will take the international banking service to seventeen seasons at the club, with its first coming in July 2010. This agreement also includes sponsorship of LFC Women, as they...
