4 Fiber-Packed Juice Recipes You Can Sip On All Summer To Slim Down

Shutterstock

We all know how important fruits and vegetables are for your overall health, especially if you’re trying to lose weight or maintain your figure for the summer. One great way to ensure you’re getting enough of both of these foods in your diet is to blend them together into delicious, healthy juices!

Not only will freshly-pressed juice provide you with high amounts of fiber and antioxidants without packing in any unnecessary calories, but it’s also a fantastic alternative to sugary, unhealthy store-bought varieties. If you’re ready to try your hand at whipping up your very own juice at home, check out some of our favorite recipes below. They’re filled with fiber, low on calories, and tasty enough to sip to your heart’s content!

1. Carrot Juice

Carrots aren't just great for your eye sight! As it turns out, carrot juice is a great low-calorie, high-fiber option that can work as your weight loss sidekick all summer long. It's refreshing, tasty, and packed with vitamin A and antioxidants. Luckily, this recipe is as simple as can be: just throw in some orange for a citrusy kick and add agave for a hint of sweetness, and you're good to go!

Ingredients: carrot, orange, agave syrup

2. Green Vegetable Juice

Get those greens in! As you probably already know, green vegetables offer some serious fiber—not to mention iron, magnesium, potassium, and calcium. But if you aren't a huge fan of salads, a green juice is the perfect way to meet your daily quota. Filled with kale, celery, and the works, this one is simple and delicious, especially if you love a bit of a minty flavor. Count us in!

Ingredients: cucumber, celery, kale, apple, mint, lemon juice, honey

3. Celery Juice

Maybe you're used to dipping your celery in sweet peanut butter or tangy ranch, but have you every considered juicing this crunchy vegetable into something you can sip on all summer long? Celery is fantastic at fighting inflammation thanks to the fact that it offers a heavy helping of antioxidants, which is why it's one of the best ingredients to use in your green juice. Pair it with a yummy apple and metabolism-boosting ginger, and you've got yourself a perfect recipe you'll want to make again and again.

Ingredients: celery, apple or pear, ginger, lime or lemon

4. Lean Green Pineapple Juice

If you're a fan of tropical flavors, we've got you covered. While you may not think of a sweet pineapple as a go-to green juice ingredient, it makes a great addition! This fiber-rich fruit will help you stay satiated throughout the day—and lucky you, it's straight up delicious, too. This particular recipe is easy as pie to whip up: just add spinach for a good serving of leafy greens, a bit of lemon juice, and enjoy!

Ingredients: spinach, pineapple, lemon