First Amendment advocates respond to a new Arizona law limiting recording of police

By Austin Cope
WFAE
 4 days ago
First Amendment advocates are considering their options in response to an Arizona law signed last week making it a crime to record video police officers from closer than 8 feet away. The law, which was signed on Wednesday by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, states that people can be charged...

ABOUT

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

