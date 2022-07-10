ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dane County, WI

Missing endangered veteran in Dane Co. found

By Kaleia Lawrence
nbc15.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Sheriff’s Office found man who...

www.nbc15.com

nbc15.com

Buddha statue stolen from Madison home and found in Lake Monona

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office was happy to see “peace, positive energy, good health, and prosperity” return to a Madison home Thursday morning after its dive team recovered a large statue of the Buddha that was reported stolen earlier this week. On Wednesday,...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

DeForest woman accused of trying to slip drugs to Dane Co. inmate

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A DeForest woman found herself locked up after she allegedly tried to smuggle methamphetamines and fentanyl to a Dane Co. jail inmate. While she is now behind bars, the Madison man to whom she was trying to deliver the drugs, who had been in custody on separate drug-related charges, has since been released on bond, court records show.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Suspected Madison car thief charged twice in two weeks

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man who was charged less than two weeks ago with allegedly stealing a vehicle found himself behind bars again over the weekend – for allegedly stealing a vehicle. According to the Madison Police Department report about the second incident, one of its officers...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

OWI suspect found standing next to toppled, burning SUV

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 25-year-old faces what would be his third OWI conviction after Madison Police Department officers found him and his passenger standing next to an SUV that rolled onto its side and was on fire. The MPD report did not state how the SUV ended up on...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office celebrates opening of new Southeast Precinct site

Progress is being made on a new renovation project of Camp Randall Stadium. Janesville Police run through drills, preparing for active shooter scenarios. Officers from the Janesville Police Department stayed extra busy Monday and Tuesday, cycling police from every division through active shooter training at the Franklin Middle School. Madison...
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Multiple units from Janesville Fire Department respond to fire at landfill

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Fire Department had multiple units on scene Wednesday afternoon at the City of Janesville Landfill for a garbage fire. In a Facebook post, the Janesville Police Department stated they are not sure of what caused the fire. The fire is located on the northwest corner of the property.
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Madison man claims two guns were stolen out of his locked gun safe

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man reported to Madison Police Department after discovering two of his guns were possibly stolen from a locked gun safe while he was on vacation. According to the report, officers were sent to an apartment along the 1300 block of E. Mifflin St. Wednesday afternoon. The man told the officers two of his five guns were missing from his safe, which had reportedly been locked before he went on vacation.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Madison clinic initiative provides free examinations to Black men

Progress is being made on a new renovation project of Camp Randall Stadium. Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office celebrates opening of new Southeast Precinct site. The Veterans Road location was previously occupied by Dane County Human Services and was remodeled to fit the needs of Sheriff’s Office personnel. Janesville...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Columbus police officer “strangled and choked” during late night arrest

COLUMBUS, Wis. (WMTV) - A Columbus Police Department Officer was assaulted while completing a disorderly conduct investigation at a residential home and was attacked by the suspect in question. Around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night the officer was sent to the home, where the suspect of the investigation allegedly lunged at...
COLUMBUS, WI
nbc15.com

17-year-old Virginian arrested in Town of Madison for assault, robbery

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police arrested a 17-year-old Virginia boy after he allegedly punched a woman at a park and stole her bag, Town of Madison Police Department stated Wednesday. The woman flagged down an officer, saying she was talking on the phone around 7:20 p.m. on July 8 near...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Janesville Police run through drills, preparing for active shooter scenarios

Progress is being made on a new renovation project of Camp Randall Stadium. Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office celebrates opening of new Southeast Precinct site. The Veterans Road location was previously occupied by Dane County Human Services and was remodeled to fit the needs of Sheriff’s Office personnel. Madison...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Beloit Police Department hosting citywide National Night Out

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Beloit Police Department is inviting everyone to their block party. They are hosting a citywide National Night Out event on August 3 at the Harry C. Moore Pavilion in Riverside Park. Residents throughout the city are being asked to turn on and display...
BELOIT, WI
nbc15.com

MFD: Hazardous chemical leak forced evacuation of Madison lab

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A toxic chemical leak forced the evacuation of a laboratory on Madison’s west side late Tuesday morning. The leak happened after a container holding the substance, which was also flammable, was compromised, the Madison Fire Department said. According to an MFD report, firefighters were called...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

2 arrested in Westfield armed robbery

WESTFIELD, Wis. — Two people were arrested following an armed robbery in Westfield on Tuesday, the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office said. The robbery happened just after 4:45 a.m. at the Refuel Pantry Mobil Gas station in Westfield. Sheriff Joe Konrath said the suspects took an undisclosed amount of money.
WESTFIELD, WI
drydenwire.com

Federal Grand Jury Returns Indictments On Six Wisconsin Cases

MADISON, WIS. -- A federal grand jury in the Western District of Wisconsin, sitting in Madison, returned the following indictments. You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty. Two Florida Men Charged with Kidnapping. Gerardo Hernandez...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Madison to weigh tougher penalties for harassing election workers

Progress is being made on a new renovation project of Camp Randall Stadium. Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office celebrates opening of new Southeast Precinct site. The Veterans Road location was previously occupied by Dane County Human Services and was remodeled to fit the needs of Sheriff’s Office personnel. Janesville...
MADISON, WI

