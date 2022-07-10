Missing endangered veteran in Dane Co. found

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office was happy to see “peace, positive energy, good health, and prosperity” return to a Madison home Thursday morning after its dive team recovered a large statue of the Buddha that was reported stolen earlier this week. On Wednesday,...
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A DeForest woman found herself locked up after she allegedly tried to smuggle methamphetamines and fentanyl to a Dane Co. jail inmate. While she is now behind bars, the Madison man to whom she was trying to deliver the drugs, who had been in custody on separate drug-related charges, has since been released on bond, court records show.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man who was charged less than two weeks ago with allegedly stealing a vehicle found himself behind bars again over the weekend – for allegedly stealing a vehicle. According to the Madison Police Department report about the second incident, one of its officers...
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three people with a combined 17 OWI convictions between them have been arrested by Dane Co. deputies on new felony OWI counts. The Sheriff’s Office highlighted the arrests and pointed out “it’s only Wednesday.”. The trio of traffic stops occurred span of just...
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 25-year-old faces what would be his third OWI conviction after Madison Police Department officers found him and his passenger standing next to an SUV that rolled onto its side and was on fire. The MPD report did not state how the SUV ended up on...
MCFARLAND, Wis. — A home and two vehicles are considered a total loss following a fire in rural Dane County Wednesday afternoon. The fire broke out at a home in the 2500 block of Dyreson Road between McFarland and Stoughton around 1:35 p.m., the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Fire Department had multiple units on scene Wednesday afternoon at the City of Janesville Landfill for a garbage fire. In a Facebook post, the Janesville Police Department stated they are not sure of what caused the fire. The fire is located on the northwest corner of the property.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man reported to Madison Police Department after discovering two of his guns were possibly stolen from a locked gun safe while he was on vacation. According to the report, officers were sent to an apartment along the 1300 block of E. Mifflin St. Wednesday afternoon. The man told the officers two of his five guns were missing from his safe, which had reportedly been locked before he went on vacation.
COLUMBUS, Wis. (WMTV) - A Columbus Police Department Officer was assaulted while completing a disorderly conduct investigation at a residential home and was attacked by the suspect in question. Around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night the officer was sent to the home, where the suspect of the investigation allegedly lunged at...
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police arrested a 17-year-old Virginia boy after he allegedly punched a woman at a park and stole her bag, Town of Madison Police Department stated Wednesday. The woman flagged down an officer, saying she was talking on the phone around 7:20 p.m. on July 8 near...
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Beloit Police Department is inviting everyone to their block party. They are hosting a citywide National Night Out event on August 3 at the Harry C. Moore Pavilion in Riverside Park. Residents throughout the city are being asked to turn on and display...
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Wisconsin is remembering a retired judge who was allegedly the target of a hit list. Services for Juneau County Circuit Court Judge John Roemer will be held Wednesday, July 13 in Mauston. Roemer was shot and killed in his New Lisbon home last month by Douglas...
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A toxic chemical leak forced the evacuation of a laboratory on Madison’s west side late Tuesday morning. The leak happened after a container holding the substance, which was also flammable, was compromised, the Madison Fire Department said. According to an MFD report, firefighters were called...
TOWN OF MADISON, Wis. — Police in the Town of Madison arrested a Virginia teen who they said beat and robbed a woman in Fraust Park last Friday. Police said the woman was talking on her phone while near the playground equipment in the park when the 17-year-old suspect from North Chesterfield, Va., punched her in the back of the head multiple times.
WESTFIELD, Wis. — Two people were arrested following an armed robbery in Westfield on Tuesday, the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office said. The robbery happened just after 4:45 a.m. at the Refuel Pantry Mobil Gas station in Westfield. Sheriff Joe Konrath said the suspects took an undisclosed amount of money.
MADISON, WIS. -- A federal grand jury in the Western District of Wisconsin, sitting in Madison, returned the following indictments. You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty. Two Florida Men Charged with Kidnapping. Gerardo Hernandez...
