The crazy rich lifestyle of Ruja Ignatova – The glamorous crypto-swindler’s bodyguards would get tired and run out of breath carrying dozens of her shopping bags, her London penthouse had a swimming pool and she relaxed on a 145 feet long luxury yacht.
Dr. Ruja Ignatova can be labeled the scammer of the century. The charismatic, bejeweled Bulgarian businesswoman duped millions worldwide of nearly $4 billion with the fake cryptocurrency OneCoin. Her larger-than-life infotainment events showcased the cryptoqueen as a dollar-making diva drizzling in couture and jewels. With billions in the bank, one can...luxurylaunches.com
