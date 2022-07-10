First Amendment advocates respond to a new Arizona law limiting recording of police

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gun makers and dealers in California will be required to block firearms sales to anyone they have “reasonable cause to believe is at substantial risk” of using a gun illegally or of harming themselves or others, under a new law that Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday that he had signed. It’s a subjective requirement that goes farther than current background checks or prohibitions on selling guns to people prohibited from owning them. The regulation is part of the new law creating a good conduct code for gun makers and dealers that also allows anyone who suffers harm from violations to sue. The bill was one of more than a dozen adding to California’s already strict gun regulations that were sent to Newsom, a Democrat, by state lawmakers before they left for their monthlong summer recess.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO