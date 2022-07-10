ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

First Amendment advocates respond to a new Arizona law limiting recording of police

By Austin Cope
 4 days ago

Recently signed legislation in Arizona would bar people from recording video of police officers within 8 feet after being told not to.

Ronald Barnes-Bey
4d ago

The bottom line is this , it's been so many cases where the police had arrested someone and then had to write out a report about the arrest ? oftentimes the police lie on their report and the real problem is when a video surface about the incident that clearly contradict everything that the police has said in his or her report ??? they think that they are above the law.

Don Kenyon
4d ago

take away Police accountability is taking away our rights. keep filming, it's the only way to make them accountable for the laws they enforce on us.

Garry Becker
4d ago

As long as people maintain a reasonable distance from the direct action while recording it's no problem; however, many times they are directly and deliberately trying to create a situation in order to gin up a frivolous lawsuit against the police for actually doing their job correctly. Or worse yet forcefully interfere in the lawful arrest of a relative or friend and put the cops in a no win situation. If the average person spent over shift with a police officer they would have a whole different perspective about law enforcement.

Washington Examiner

Arizona Education Department spent COVID-19 relief funds on LGBT books

Coronavirus relief funds allocated by the Arizona Department of Education were used to purchase several books depicting gay and transgender characters. Earlier this year, the department and state Superintendent Kathy Hoffman fully funded a Tempe teacher's "Learning To Love Reading Again" project, which sought to "build a classroom library full of critically acclaimed and diverse young adult literature."
Washington Examiner

New Arizona law flagrantly attacks freedom of speech

When the Minneapolis Police Department’s initial statement grossly misrepresented the killing of George Floyd, it was videos filmed by bystanders that showed what had happened. The lesson is clear: Recording encounters with law enforcement can be necessary for holding officers accountable when they overstep their bounds. But if you...
The Associated Press

California blocks gun sales to those at risk of breaking law

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gun makers and dealers in California will be required to block firearms sales to anyone they have “reasonable cause to believe is at substantial risk” of using a gun illegally or of harming themselves or others, under a new law that Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday that he had signed. It’s a subjective requirement that goes farther than current background checks or prohibitions on selling guns to people prohibited from owning them. The regulation is part of the new law creating a good conduct code for gun makers and dealers that also allows anyone who suffers harm from violations to sue. The bill was one of more than a dozen adding to California’s already strict gun regulations that were sent to Newsom, a Democrat, by state lawmakers before they left for their monthlong summer recess.
ABC 15 News

Arizona teens among fentanyl's latest victims

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) in Arizona, the leading cause of death for those between the ages of 15-44, in the United States, is drug overdoses. That's based off of the most recent data from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC estimates more than...
US News and World Report

Judge Strikes Down Law Changing Ethics Commission Selections

A Kentucky judge has struck down a measure that would have weakened Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear's appointment authority over a key ethics commission by shifting power to Republican officials to select a majority of the members. In his ruling Monday, Jefferson Circuit Judge McKay Chauvin said the measure severely “diminishes...
