First Amendment advocates respond to a new Arizona law limiting recording of police
Recently signed legislation in Arizona would bar people from recording video of police officers within 8 feet after being told not to.
The bottom line is this , it's been so many cases where the police had arrested someone and then had to write out a report about the arrest ? oftentimes the police lie on their report and the real problem is when a video surface about the incident that clearly contradict everything that the police has said in his or her report ??? they think that they are above the law.
take away Police accountability is taking away our rights. keep filming, it's the only way to make them accountable for the laws they enforce on us.
As long as people maintain a reasonable distance from the direct action while recording it's no problem; however, many times they are directly and deliberately trying to create a situation in order to gin up a frivolous lawsuit against the police for actually doing their job correctly. Or worse yet forcefully interfere in the lawful arrest of a relative or friend and put the cops in a no win situation. If the average person spent over shift with a police officer they would have a whole different perspective about law enforcement.
