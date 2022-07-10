Affecting lives of others can start with simple 'hello'

Several years ago, I was walking across a parking lot to my car when I noticed a stranger getting out of his car next to mine. He had just shut his car door when I arrived at my car.

As I opened my car door, I said to this man, “Hello, I hope you’re having a good day.” A simple hello sparked a short conversation, and when the dialogue ended, he said, “By the way, thank you for taking the time to say hello.”

I wondered: How many opportunities do I miss daily to bless others by not saying hello? I also wondered: How many opportunities have I missed to pray with someone? How many times could I have encouraged or led someone to Christ? How many opportunities have I missed all because I was in too big of a hurry to say hello?

In Acts, Chapter 3, Peter sees a lame man sitting beside the temple gate. Scripture says Peter fixed his eyes upon this lame beggar. Peter could have chosen to pretend he did not see or hear this lame beggar, but Peter did not. Peter could have been so preoccupied with getting to the temple that he missed seeing the lane beggar, but he did not. Scripture states that Peter fixed his eyes upon the man. In other words, Peter became present and involved in the man’s life. Peter took the time to hear the individual and meet his need for healing.

God might not use us in the dramatic way He used Peter, but He cannot use us at all if we do not first become present in the lives of others. The more present we become in the lives of others, the more able He is to use us in their lives. The next time you feel your gaze becoming fixed on a stranger, consider this the working of God’s Spirit in you. Pause and ask God if He might have a word of encouragement that He desires you to speak to that individual.

We cannot be present in the lives of every person. Jesus had just completed His earthly ministry, and in the years He had ministered, He had never had the opportunity to heal this lame beggar. While present in many lives, Jesus had never been present with this individual during His earthly ministry. Jesus’ earthly work was complete, but Peter’s ministry was in progress. Peter continued in the work Jesus began — the same work you and I do.

The best place to begin is at home. Be intentional with your spouse, children and family members. I once had a child tell me they felt safe with me because I took time and listened to them. The child explained that their mom and dad were so involved with their tablets and mobile devices that he knew they never really heard him speak. I am confident that the more intentional we become with our inner circle, the more this intentionality will spill over into the lives of those outside our inner circle.

As Babbie Mason has written and sang, “Each one can reach one; as we follow after Christ, we all can lead one. We can lead one to the Savior; then together we can tell the world that Jesus is The Way.” Perhaps reaching that one is as simple as a sincere hello.