(Adams Co.) Today is Kids Day at the Adams County Fair.

Evy Ganfield, Adams County Youth and Outreach Coordinator, said they will have a lot going on, including a Story Walk.

Other family events planned for today include a 5K Color Run, Pet Show, Parade, Puppet Shows, an Insect Zoo and more.

The final event for today is Dairyland Donkey Ball at 7:00 p.m.