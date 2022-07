NEW YORK (AP) — The matchups are set for baseball’s Home Run Derby. Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber will be the top seed next Monday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles thanks to his 28 home runs through Wednesday — most among the eight players in the field. Schwarber will face eighth-seeded Albert Pujols of the St. Louis Cardinals in the first round. New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, trying to become the first player to win three times in a row, is the No. 2 seed and will take on Atlanta outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr., the seventh seed.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 18 MINUTES AGO