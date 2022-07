As Iowa works to put some of the finishing touches on its 2023 recruiting class, Hawkeye wide receivers coach Kelton Copeland and the rest of Iowa’s staff have identified one more playmaker they’d love to add to it. The Hawkeyes offered class of 2023 wide receiver Jarriett Buie Jr. out of Jesuit High School in Tampa, Fla. The 6-foot-3, 185 pound wide receiver also holds Power Five offers from Duke, Iowa State and West Virginia. In addition, Buie has offers from Arkansas State, Bowling Green, James Madison, Mercer, Middle Tennessee State, and Toledo. According to ESPN and On3, Buie is a three-star recruit....

