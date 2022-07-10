Heat Advisory issued for Adams, Buffalo, Clay, Dawson, Fillmore, Franklin, Furnas by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 12:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Hitchcock; Red Willow A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Red Willow and northeastern Hitchcock Counties through 730 PM CDT At 638 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles northeast of Culbertson, or 12 miles northwest of McCook. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. The storm will be near Red Willow Dam, if out working recent wildfire activity be prepared for dangerous lightning and erratic gusty winds. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Red Willow and northeastern Hitchcock Counties. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

HITCHCOCK COUNTY, NE ・ 2 HOURS AGO