Pima County, AZ

Excessive Heat Warning issued for South Central Pinal County including Eloy, Picacho Peak State Park by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-11 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-11 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or ask questions about...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 16:04:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-14 17:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells; Tucson Metro Area including Tucson, Green Valley, Marana, Vail A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Pima County through 545 PM MST At 500 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking an area of strong thunderstorms from the Tucson area, extending northwest into Marana, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Tucson, Oro Valley, Marana, Casas Adobes, Drexel Heights, Flowing Wells, South Tucson, Avra Valley, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, Tortolita, Tucson Estates, Saguaro National Park West, Valencia West, Tucson International Airport, Catalina Foothills, Picture Rocks, Dove Mountain and San Xavier Mission. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 between mile markers 233 and 261. Interstate 19 between mile markers 56 and 63. Route 77 between mile markers 70 and 80. Route 86 between mile markers 163 and 171. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 16:35:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-14 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pima A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM MST FOR NORTH CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY At 434 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Avra Valley, or 12 miles southwest of Marana, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Marana, Avra Valley, Saguaro National Park West, Picture Rocks and Silver Bell. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northwest Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 16:29:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-13 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northwest Pinal County; Sonoran Desert Natl Monument; West Pinal County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Maricopa and Pinal Counties through 600 PM MST At 516 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15 miles southeast of Freeman, or 22 miles southwest of Casa Grande, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Freeman and Stanfield. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 141 and 166. AZ Route 347 between mile markers 161 and 165. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ

