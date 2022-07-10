Excessive Heat Warning issued for South Central Pinal County including Eloy, Picacho Peak State Park by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 16:04:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-14 17:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells; Tucson Metro Area including Tucson, Green Valley, Marana, Vail A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Pima County through 545 PM MST At 500 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking an area of strong thunderstorms from the Tucson area, extending northwest into Marana, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Tucson, Oro Valley, Marana, Casas Adobes, Drexel Heights, Flowing Wells, South Tucson, Avra Valley, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, Tortolita, Tucson Estates, Saguaro National Park West, Valencia West, Tucson International Airport, Catalina Foothills, Picture Rocks, Dove Mountain and San Xavier Mission. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 between mile markers 233 and 261. Interstate 19 between mile markers 56 and 63. Route 77 between mile markers 70 and 80. Route 86 between mile markers 163 and 171. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

PIMA COUNTY, AZ ・ 1 HOUR AGO