Tucker Carlson's greatest fear

By Ana Marie Cox, political journalist and author
NBC News
NBC News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFox News star Tucker Carlson is the right’s avatar of grievance, the conductor of its orchestral whine about America’s tumble into cultural decadence, its principal hero in a fairy-tale battle against the dark magic of the Very Woke. There has been talk about him running for president, but that would be...

JustAGuy
4d ago

Seems like the right wingers are in the same shoes. If they weren’t afraid of women in power then why do they strive so hard to subjugate them and take away any power they achieve? Doesn’t take a genius to figure that out. Old white men fighting tooth and nail against any progress made by anyone but themselves. 🤔

Ter&Mar
4d ago

You are mistaken. He is not afraid, simply willing to talk about the ugly side of America and the failed policies of this administration. While “some” have been very busy trying to sugarcoat everything. You don’t have to agree with what he says or even listen to him but to assume he talks about these things because he is afraid is very naïve.

bckrnk
4d ago

The writer of this article chooses to take a lot of what Tucker says out of context. Half the time it’s sarcasm. The writer has no clue.

