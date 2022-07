Think about the last time you bought something expensive to make yourself feel better after a disappointment or when you treated yourself with a fancy and expensive dinner after some accomplishment. Emotions have a strong influence on purchasing decisions. More often than we realise, we make these decisions based on emotions rather than rational calculations and facts. It is well documented that financial decisions are also influenced by emotions. In low mood periods people are more pessimistic about firms’ prospects, which is associated with decreases in stock market prices. Because of the growing popularity of assets with a strong...

MARKETS ・ 20 MINUTES AGO