What’s up with the Prosecutors Alliance of California – that “bipartisan” coalition of elected prosecutors who include George Gascon and Chesa Boudin? The alliance came together in 2020 to form a “progressive alternative” to the state’s traditional prosecutors’ group, the California District Attorneys Association, whose membership includes nearly all of the 58 District Attorneys in the state. CDAA also represents thousands of non elected deputy prosecutors.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO