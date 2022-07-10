ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, OH

Lizzie Borden opens 2022 Ashland Chautauqua on July 12

By Special to Richland Source
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleASHLAND -- “Lizzie Borden took an axe and gave her mother 40 whacks ...”. So goes the children’s rhyme. Did she or didn’t she?. That question remains unanswered after 130 years of rumor and speculation. Can the question be answered on Tuesday, July 12, the opening night of Ashland Chautauqua’s 2022...

wtuz.com

Alive Music Festival Coming to Atwood Lake

Mary Alice Reporting – Over the next four days, a popular music festival is back at Atwood Lake. Alive brings in a diverse lineup of musicians and attendees to Mineral City as thousands gather and the Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District is reminding of a few safety tips, including staying hydrated with the warm weather outlook.
MINERAL CITY, OH
ashlandsource.com

OPEN SOURCE: How the Ashland Public Library works

ASHLAND — A number of readers recently asked us to look into the Ashland Public Library. They had questions like: How is it funded? Who is in charge of it? How is the school board involved? What is the history of it?. The Ashland Public Library was founded in...
ASHLAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Metroparks restoring Garfield Park Pond to early 20th-century glory by digging out 60 years’ worth of silt

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — Cleveland Metroparks has turned its Garfield Park Reservation into a giant sandbox this summer, but the object isn’t child’s play. The regional parks agency is spending $7 million to recreate a popular one-time fishing and boating pond that filled with silt in the late 1950s and later became choked with invasive weeds and trees.
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Council Approves Entertainment District for HOF Village

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – You’ll recall the city of Canton approving a Community Entertainment District encompassing the downtown area two years ago. Now, city council has approved one for the Hall of Fame Village area. The state-sanctioned districts allow for up to 15 new liquor...
CANTON, OH
columbusnavigator.com

Float Back In Time On These Charming Ohio Canal Boats

Although the days of the Ohio and Erie Canal are long gone, you can still catch a ride on an old-fashioned canal boat. The Ohio and Erie Canal was constructed between the 1820s and early 1830s in Ohio. Just like the name sounds, the canal connected the Ohio River in the south to Lake Erie in the north. In its prime, the canal system was 308 miles long with 146 life locks and a rise of 1,206 feet.
OHIO STATE
ashlandsource.com

Mansfield woman pedaling across U.S. in 'Bike Nonstop U.S.' race

MANSFIELD -- Michalle “Mickey” Gilbert stopped at a small Catholic church along the highway one afternoon in Gallatin, Missouri. The 54-year-old had been cycling for hours in the hot July sun, carrying about 50 pounds of gear on her bike. Part of her adventure that day involved using bear spray on a pair of pesky dogs that wouldn’t leave her alone. She had considered ditching the stuff because she hadn’t encountered any bears yet.
MANSFIELD, OH
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Medina County, OH, Reports Case of EHV-1

On July 13, the Ohio State Department of Agriculture confirmed a horse in Medina County, Ohio, tested positive for equine herpesvirus type 1 (EHV-1). The horse presented with respiratory signs but no neurologic signs, and the boarding facility where it resides is under voluntary quarantine. To read the alert and...
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Fox Recipe Box: Amish Country Macaroni Salad

CLEVELAND, Ohio (Stefani Schaefer) — Lee Ann Miller’s “Amish Country Macaroni Salad” is bursting with ‘summertime’ flavor. It is the perfect side dish for a family picnic or party. Lee Ann is a friend of Walnut Creek Cheese and you can learn more about the Amish Country store by clicking here. Lee Ann Miller is also very active on Instagram and invites you to follow her here.
CLEVELAND, OH
sciotopost.com

Field reports from Ohio Division of Wildlife officers

State Wildlife Officer Antoinette Freet, assigned to Licking County, attended the Partnering Anthropology with Science and Technology (PAST) Foundation Minecraft: Girls Who Lead summer camp. The program provides girls the tools to reach their full potential to explore the world of STEM. Officer Freet spoke at the event about being a female officer in a male dominated field, with only four female officers and a handful of female investigators statewide. She explained what wildlife officers do, the importance of hunting and fishing regulations in relation to wildlife management, and how humans have positively and negatively impacted the state’s wildlife and habitat diversity over the last 200 years. The girls also examined pelts and learned about Ohio’s mammals. Officer Freet expressed the importance of keeping wildlife in the wild and how hunting and fishing maintain a balanced ecosystem.
OHIO STATE
richlandsource.com

Westinghouse: Interested demolition contractors tour former sites in Mansfield

MANSFIELD -- Amy Hamrick had a clear goal Tuesday during a mandatory "walk-through" for contractors interested in the $4 million Westinghouse demolition/remediation project. "I want everyone to know exactly what they are getting into if they take this project on," the Richland County Land Bank manager said. As Hamrick spoke,...
MANSFIELD, OH
Cleveland Scene

Horse Died Monday at MGM Northfield Park in Tragic Accident

MGM Northfield Park cancelled the majority of its racing program Monday evening after a horse got loose from its harness, bolted for the infield pond and drowned. The cancellation occurred after the second of 15 scheduled events. The remainder of the races in the Buckeye Stallion Series will be contested Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. at Northfield Park, according to a racing industry news source.
NORTHFIELD, OH
Cleveland.com

Slyman’s Tavern closed in Orange; Pinecrest relocation in doubt

ORANGE VILLAGE, Ohio – Slyman’s Tavern apparently is not moving into the Pinecrest development from its nearby location at 4009 Orange Place. The restaurant posted on its Facebook page and website: “Our Slyman’s Tavern Orange location is closed effective immediately. The building was sold and will be the future new home of Restoration Hardware..”
ORANGE, OH
richlandsource.com

New Mansfield police captain takes oath, preps for military deployment

MANSFIELD -- Randy Carver has about a month to enjoy serving the community in his new role as a Mansfield police captain. The 1997 Madison High School graduate will then be gone for a year, deploying to serve the United States in his role as a 1st Sgt. in the Ohio Army National Guard.
iheart.com

Mike's Dairy Bar at 129 N. Warpole Street in Upper Sandusky

This turn key business is located in Upper Sandusky. Mike's Dairy Bar is known for their Mighty Mike Sandwich, Coney dogs, fresh cut fries, soft serve ice cream, and food off the grill and fryer! Enjoy dining in or the drive-thru window. All of the machines, property, and equipment are...
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH
huroninsider.com

$6 million grant awarded to revitalize former KBI plant

SANDUSKY – The Ohio Department of Development has awarded 2509 Hayes LLC, the Erie County Economic Development Corporation and the Erie County Port Authority a $6,017,444 grant for the remediation of the former KBI plant. The grant money comes from the Department of Development’s Brownfield Remediation Program, which is...
ERIE COUNTY, OH

