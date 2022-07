ATLANTA -- Victim blaming, while frustrating to encounter as one who is empathetic towards the victim, is understandable as a logic exercise. I see why people do it. In one sense, it is a way to make sense of the world. We like to believe that we have control over what happens to us. Because we have control, what happens to us, whether good or bad, can be explained by exploring our decision-making. Victim-blaming reinforces our sense of agency.

AKRON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO