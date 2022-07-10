ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Persuasion: Netflix movie branded ‘the worst Jane Austen adaptation ever’ and ‘torture’ to watch

By Jacob Stolworthy
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VdtPO_0gacx6Ot00

Netflix ’s new version of Persuasion is being called “the worst Jane Austen adaptation” of all time.

The film, which stars Dakota Johnson in the lead role of Anne, is set to be released on the streaming service on 15 July.

But, those who have seen the film, which is directed by Carrie Cracknell, are urging viewers to steer clear.

“The PERSUASION embargo is up so I can finally say that it is the worst Austen adaptation I have ever seen,” Bustle ’s Morgan Leigh Davies wrote on Twitter . “Absolutely inexcusable. Abolish Netflix. Abolish Dakota Johnson.”

Meanwhile, The Independent ’s film critic Clarisse Loughrey agreed that Johnson is “woefully miscast” in the film, adding that: ”At no point do you ever get the sense that anyone’s actually read Persuasion .

“For those with even the slightest affinity for Austen’s work, it’s vaguely mortifying to watch – seeing one of her most beautifully moulded protagonists, a sorrowful vessel hounded by the ghosts of lost love, stripped of her poetry and reduced to an Instagram caption about the pitfalls of millennial dating.”

Lourgey gave the film one star, as did The Guardian ’s Wendy Ide, who called the film “a travesty”.

The Telegraph critic Tim Robey, in his two-star review, said that Cracknell’s adaptation “comes with almost a total disregard for its supposed source material”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S9Pfq_0gacx6Ot00

Brian Viner, writing for Daily Mail , called the film “torture” and “truly dreadful”. He added that the decision to repeatedly have Johnson’s Anne look to the camera to break the fourth wall shows a “wilful misunderstanding of the book”.

This adaptation of Persuasion was written Alice Victoria Winslow and Ron Bass. it co-stars Cosmo Jarvis, Nikki Amuka-Bird and Richard E Grant.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Jamie Lee Curtis says she assumed Ana de Armas was an ‘inexperienced, unsophisticated young woman’

Jamie Lee Curtis has said she is “embarrassed” to admit that she assumed Ana de Armas was an “inexperienced, unsophisticated young woman” new to Hollywood.The two actors starred opposite one another in 2019’s mystery crime film Knives Out.In a new interview with Elle, Curtis opened up about the “assumptions” she had when meeting de Armas for the first time. “I assumed – and I say this with real embarrassment — because she had come from Cuba, that she had just arrived,” she said.“I made an assumption that she was an inexperienced, unsophisticated young woman. That first day, I was...
MOVIES
The Independent

The Gray Man directors discuss pairing of Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans

Stars hit the red carpet in Los Angeles for the world premiere of Netflix’s The Gray Man on Wednesday night (15 July).Ahead of its release on Friday (15 July), directors the Russo brothers discussed the pairing of the film’s two main characters, played by Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans.“Ryan...we’re obsessed with him just like the rest of the world...and Evans we adore, we’ve been working with him for 10 years now, we do every movie until we die with him,” Joseph Russo said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Peaky Blinders’ Comes on Strong, but ‘Stranger Things’ Continues to Dominate Nielsen’s Streaming Charts

Click here to read the full article. “Stranger Things” continues to rule in its third week of availability, as Nielsen’s latest Top 10 streaming rankings — for the week of June 13 through June 19 — showed it on top of the charts with nearly 3 billion minutes of viewing. As the binge subsides, that’s a dip from the previous week’s 4.2 billion minutes (and week one’s 7.2 billion minutes broke Nielsen’s record for the most-viewed title in a single week). It’s sure to continue to come back down to earth — until measurement begins to include viewership of the show’s...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dakota Johnson
Person
Jane Austen
Person
Cosmo Jarvis
The Independent

Love Island viewers react to Gemma and Luca saying ‘I love you’

Love Island viewers have reacted to Gemma and Luca saying they love each other.During Thursday’s episode (14 July) of ITV2’s hit reality dating show, the longtime couple expressed their affections for one another.After a recoupling ceremony – which some viewers have called the “most awkward” one ever – Luca and Gemma shared a private moment.Luca then said “I love you” to Gemma, to which she responded that she loved him back.Some viewers, however, have claimed that the famous footballer’s daughter looked “unsure”.“Gemma said that I love you through her teeth,” joked one person on Twitter.Another added: “Gemma girl, you...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Former child star Edward Furlong reveals new teeth after meth and heroin addiction

Edward Furlong, who found fame as a child actor in Terminator 2: Judgement Day, has received a new set of teeth following years of drug addiction.The 44-year-old opened up about his abuse of meth and heroin throughout his twenties and thirties, which led to his overdosing a “couple” of times.Furlong starred opposite Arnold Schwarzeneggar in the Terminator film when he was 13, also appearing in American History X with Edward Norton and Before and After with Meryl Streep and Liam Neeson.However, his struggles with drug addiction led to several convictions, the most recent of which was in 2016 for being...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Gordon Ramsay reveals ‘big secret’ about vegan food that has taken 20 years to admit

Gordon Ramsay is famously averse to vegan food – but it turns out the celebrity chef has been keeping a closely guarded secret for many years.Opening up to competitors on the US Masterchef: Back to Win series, Ramsay admitted that despite his public disdain of vegan food throughout his career, he actually loves it.The television chef made the revelation while explaining the show’s first-ever vegan challenge to the contestants, who have been on the show previously.In a clip of Wednesday’s episode, shared by People, Ramsay confesses to the “culinary secret”.“It’s a secret that’s so big, I’m almost afraid to...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Persuasion#Guardian#Daily Mail
The Independent

Pete Davidson says marriage is ‘100 percent’ his goal

Pete Davidson has opened up about how he wants to be married. The 28-year-old comedian shared his thoughts on marriage while appearing on Thursday’s episode of Kevin Hart’s show, Hart to Hart. While talking about his future family, Davidson noted that ever since his firefighter father died on 9/11, he “couldn’t wait to have kids”.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Job seeker prompts debate after sharing the ‘worst rejection’ letter they ever received

A job seeker has sparked a debate after revealing the “worst job rejection letter” that they have ever received.In a recent video posted to their TikTok, Tamsyn, @pur_purblock, did a “dramatic reading” of an awful rejection letter that they received from a job. In the caption, they wrote that the letter “patronised [her] into a rage that can only be described as ‘firey’”.The email began with the employer saying that Tamsyn’s application “wasn’t successful,” before making references to famous people who didn’t reach success right off the bat.“We’ll cut to the chase: your application wasn’t successful,” they read from the...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
BGR.com

Russo brothers tease Avengers: Secret Wars will be bigger than Infinity War and Endgame

With Thor: Love and Thunder and Ms. Marvel now available, we’ve now seen six MCU Phase 4 movies and seven Marvel Disney Plus shows. And all this time, Marvel went out of its way not to feature the Avengers in any of these projects in a meaningful way. There’s no Avengers 5 release set for the near future, but at least we think that Secret Wars might be the endgame of the current saga.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Independent

Mickey Rourke calls Tom Cruise ‘irrelevant’: ‘The guy’s been doing the same effing part for 35 years’

Mickey Rourke has branded Tom Cruise “irrelevant”. Rourke made the comments during an interview earlier today (11 July) on Piers Morgan Uncensored. “That doesn’t mean sh** to me,” said Rourke when Morgan asked the Rumble Fish actor how it felt to see Cruise at the top of the box office charts with Top Gun: Maverick, the follow up to 1986’s Top Gun. “The guy’s been doing the same effing part for 35 years,” commented Rourke. “I got no respect for that.”“I don’t care about money and power,” he continued. “I care about when I watch Al Pacino work and...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Comedian Rhod Gilbert reveals he is being treated for cancer

Comedian Rhod Gilbert has revealed he’s undergoing treatment, after being diagnosed with cancer. For years, the 53-year-old Welsh television and radio presenter has raised funds for those with the disease. However, in a new Facebook post (14 July), Gilbert disclosed that he is currently being treated for an unspecified...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

744K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy