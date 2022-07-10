ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wimbledon 2022 LIVE: Novak Djokovic beats Nick Kyrgios to win seventh men’s singles title

By Jamie Braidwood and Jack Rathborn
The Independent
 3 days ago

Novak Djokovic withstood early brilliance from Australian showman Nick Kyrgios to secure a fourth successive Wimbledon title with a 4-6 6-3 6-4 7-6(3) victory on a sun-drenched Centre Court on Sunday.

The 35-year-old Serb stretched his unbeaten streak at Wimbledon to 28 matches as he calmly seized the initiative after being eclipsed in an opening set dominated by the Kyrgios serve.

In claiming a seventh Wimbledon crown, Djokovic took his Grand Slam singles haul to 21, one behind men’s all-time record holder Rafael Nadal.

“Thank you so much, I lost words what this trophy means to me,” Djokovic said. “I said this many times, it’s always the most special one.”

“He’s a bit of a god, I’m not going to lie,” Kyrgios said. “I want to congratulate Novak and his team, you’ve won this championship I don’t even know how many times.”

The Independent

The Independent

