Christine McGuinness admits she and husband Paddy are having a ‘very, very difficult time’

Christine McGuinness has spoken out about her relationship with her husband, Top Gear presenter Paddy McGuinness, admitting that they are going through a “very, very difficult time”.

They couple have been together for 15 years after meeting at the Liverpool Tennis Tournament in 2007; they share three children together.

Now, speaking to The Sun’s Fabulous Magazine , Christine offered an insight into their marriage.

“I’m feeling really quite raw and all over the place,” the 34-year-old model told the publication.

“Everyone grows and changes and we’ve grown as a family, which is amazing.

“You know, that family bond will always be there no matter what but yeah, I was a teenager when I met him and I’m a 34-year-old woman now, so I suppose what I might have put up with in the past, I probably wouldn’t put up with now and same for him.”

She added: “I can't deny we are having a very, very difficult time.

“It's just – we've been together 15 years, 11 years married: we are gonna have ups and downs, but this situation at the minute... I don't want to go into it too much but I will just say that I didn't cause this situation.”

The model’s comments follow those made in her new autobiography, A Beautiful Nightmare , in which she recalled being “physically sick” after images of Paddy, arm in arm with All Saints star Nicole Appleton , emerged in 2018.

In an excerpt of her book, published by The Mirror , Christine wrote: “I felt physically sick. I ran to the toilet to vomit. Still to this day, I can remember that absolutely awful pit-of-your-stomach feeling.”

The Independent has contacted a representative for Paddy McGuinness for comment.