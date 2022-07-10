ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Christine McGuinness admits she and husband Paddy are having a ‘very, very difficult time’

By Olivia Petter
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bqn9J_0gacx1zG00

Christine McGuinness has spoken out about her relationship with her husband, Top Gear presenter Paddy McGuinness, admitting that they are going through a “very, very difficult time”.

They couple have been together for 15 years after meeting at the Liverpool Tennis Tournament in 2007; they share three children together.

Now, speaking to The Sun’s Fabulous Magazine , Christine offered an insight into their marriage.

“I’m feeling really quite raw and all over the place,” the 34-year-old model told the publication.

“Everyone grows and changes and we’ve grown as a family, which is amazing.

“You know, that family bond will always be there no matter what but yeah, I was a teenager when I met him and I’m a 34-year-old woman now, so I suppose what I might have put up with in the past, I probably wouldn’t put up with now and same for him.”

She added: “I can't deny we are having a very, very difficult time.

“It's just – we've been together 15 years, 11 years married: we are gonna have ups and downs, but this situation at the minute... I don't want to go into it too much but I will just say that I didn't cause this situation.”

The model’s comments follow those made in her new autobiography, A Beautiful Nightmare , in which she recalled being “physically sick” after images of Paddy, arm in arm with All Saints star Nicole Appleton , emerged in 2018.

In an excerpt of her book, published by The Mirror , Christine wrote: “I felt physically sick. I ran to the toilet to vomit. Still to this day, I can remember that absolutely awful pit-of-your-stomach feeling.”

The Independent has contacted a representative for Paddy McGuinness for comment.

Comments / 12

Iknowthatsright
3d ago

No one cares. We All have difficult times. GROW UP and SHUT UP. Fix your problems in Private~!!!!

Reply
9
Related
The Independent

Christine McGuinness admits ‘ups and downs’ in married life with Top Gear star Paddy

Christine McGuinness has admitted to going through “ups and downs” in her 15 years of marriage with Top Gear star Paddy.Appearing on Lorraine on Tuesday morning (12 July), the model and campaigner opened up about her private life and the “bad headlines” the couple have sometimes faced.“I think marriages just go through ups and downs anyway, especially long ones like ours - 15 years - it’s not always going to be plane sailing,” Christine said.“We’re trying to deal with things as privately as possible and we both want to be there to support the children.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Covid-19: Infections surge across UK as cases jump by more than half a millionVloggers backflip off Tower Bridge, plunging 30ft into ThamesScientist demonstrates how noise cancelling AI earbuds work
RELATIONSHIPS
Benzinga

69-Year-Old Putin Is Having A Baby Girl, But He's Not Happy About It: Report

In the midst of the war in Ukraine, Russian President Valdimir Putin’s girlfriend, former champion Olympic gymnast Alina Kabaeva, is reportedly pregnant. What Happened: The New York Post is reporting that Kabaeva is expecting a baby girl. Which would be the fifth rumored child for the pair, as previous reports say they already have two boys and twin girls.
CELEBRITIES
d1softballnews.com

Angelina Jolie hires assassin to kill her

It sounds like a story worthy of a Hollywood movie, but it is the purest of realities. And the protagonist of these events is Angelina Jolie, an actress who has given life to many characters throughout her career. It was in an interview with IMDb that Angelina Jolie made a very striking revelation about her personal life.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Ireland Baldwin opens up about rape, having two abortions: 'I chose me'

Ireland Baldwin revealed that she experienced two abortions, one as the result of rape and the other during a former relationship. "I don't feel that it is anyone's responsibility to talk about this if they don't feel comfortable," Baldwin, 26, said in a Sunday TikTok video following the Supreme Court ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade and make abortion rights a state decision.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Appleton
Person
Paddy Mcguinness
Daily Mail

'I miss him, we all miss him': Sir Elton John dedicates his iconic song Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me to the late George Michael during his British Summer Time set

Sir Elton John dedicated his iconic song Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me to the late George Michael during his British Summer Time set on Friday night. The star, 75, introducing the track - which found a second wave of success in 1991 as a live cover version between Sir Elton and Michael - saying he 'misses' the singer.
MUSIC
shefinds

Toby Keith's Heartbreaking Message To Fans After Announcing Shocking Health Battle: ‘I Need Time To Breathe, Recover and Relax'

Country music singer and musician Toby Keith revealed in a heartbreaking message to fans that he has been battling stomach cancer since late 2021, is receiving treatment and will hopefully be able to perform live soon. The “Red Solo Cup” hitmaker, 60, opened up about his condition with his 809K Instagram followers in a post last week.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool
Daily Mail

Britain's fattest man who weighed 55 stone dies aged 37: Friends pay tribute to 'great lad' who 'died of sepsis and organ failure' after return to hospital

A man thought to be the most overweight in Britain has tragically died at the age of 37 of organ failure and sepsis after being admitted to hospital. Matthew Crawford weighed 55 stone at his heaviest and has hit headlines in recent years after taking up four hospital beds in the NHS for 18 months due to a lack of social care at home.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Father-of-two, 29, who left his partner of 10 years for Ukrainian refugee who came to live with them reveals he is now her CARER after she goes partially blind

A married father-of-two who left his partner and kids for a Ukrainian refugee who came to live with them has told of the backlash he and his new girlfriend have received. Tony Garnett, 29, opted to abandon his family to rent a house with refugee Sofiia Karkadym, 22, just 10 days after she arrived to live with them.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
shefinds

Meghan Markle Is Reportedly ‘Happy Her Name Has Been Cleared’ After Palace Staff Bullying Investigation

Meghan Markle memorably made headlines in March 2021 after she was accused of bullying Palace staff during her time as a working royal. Soon after this, Buckingham Palace announced its intentions to investigate these accusations, a report that was recently completed. The Palace recently announced that it will not be releasing the findings, which seems to imply that Markle, 40, is in the clear and not found to have bullied anyone.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Passionately Make Out in the Bahamas and Confirm They’re Thriving 5+ Years In

Shortly after a fan spotted Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift dining together in New York City with a friend, the very private couple of five and a half years was photographed by paparazzi publicly making out in the picturesque Bahamas water while on vacation. TMZ ran the initial photos and details, reporting that the two were seen there on Sunday. Here they are, kissing in the ocean—happy summer solstice, indeed:
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

744K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy