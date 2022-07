The Joseph Schlitz brewing company entered the Kansas City market in earnest when they built a depot near 9th Street and State Line in the West Bottoms to handle their incoming rail shipments of beer from the main brewery in Milwaukee, Wis., in 1880. The brewery itself got its start in Milwaukee 32 years prior in 1848 when August Krug built a small brewery with a capacity of just over 250 barrels a year. Krug died six years later and control of the operation fell to Joseph Schlitz, Krug’s bookkeeper.

KANSAS CITY, MO