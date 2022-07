After more than 50 years of showcasing ‘ukulele music to the world, co-founders Roy and Kathy Sakuma are calling it quits after one last virtual festival. Roy Sakuma will co-host with Jake Shimabukuro, and expect to see Danny Kaleikini, who has emceed the event since the ’70s; Herb Ohta Jr. and Sr.; Paula Fuga; and others. Grab your own uke to join the global play-along. The festival will be livestreamed on Facebook and broadcast on KHNL. A silent auction of ‘ukulele, chocolates, hotel stays and Jack Johnson concert tickets is open now through Sunday at 11:55 p.m.

