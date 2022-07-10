ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Almost 150 more people arrive in UK after crossing Channel in small boats

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41wfwT_0gacu3Hz00

Three small boats carrying a total of 146 people have been intercepted crossing the Channel to the UK so far this weekend.

Women and children have been among recent arrivals making the dangerous journey.

The crossings confirmed by the Ministry of Defence on Saturday bring the total so far this year to 13,270, which compares to 6,659 by this point in 2021 and 2,459 in 2020.

On Friday, Downing Street confirmed the Home Office agreement with Rwanda remained despite Boris Johnson’s resignation and suggested the first deportation flight could be made before a legal challenge against the policy is heard on July 19.

The UK Government is so far removed from reality and lacking in humanity that they are not only destroying the asylum system but also people’s lives

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “This is a pre-agreed Government policy.

“Convention doesn’t prevent or preclude government from seeking to fulfil that policy and that would include defending cases in court as required.”

In April Home Secretary Priti Patel signed what she branded a “world-first” agreement to send migrants deemed to have arrived in the UK illegally to Rwanda.

The first deportation flight – due to take off in June – was grounded amid legal challenges.

Steve Valdez-Symonds, from Amnesty International UK, has urged the Government to rethink the “disastrous plan”, claiming it was “irresponsible and callous”, adding: “The UK Government is so far removed from reality and lacking in humanity that they are not only destroying the asylum system but also people’s lives.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Government abandoned migrant pushback tactic after trial, MPs hear

The Government abandoned its plan to use controversial pushback tactics to turn away migrants in the Channel after trials, MPs have heard. Armed Forces Minister James Heappey told the Defence Committee on Tuesday that the Ministry of Defence (MoD) initially recommended against the tactic, which was dropped following the conclusions of Navy experts after trials by the Royal Marines.
U.S. POLITICS
newschain

Migrant crossings continue for seventh consecutive day

Young children have been carried to safety by members of the armed forces as migrant crossings continued for the seventh consecutive day. More than 1,000 people arrived in the UK between Friday and Wednesday, with Thursday’s numbers yet to be published. This is the joint second longest successive run...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Priti Patel
Person
Boris Johnson
newschain

What the papers say – July 13

Several Tory leadership contenders dropping out of the race leads Wednesday’s papers. The Guardian and i report the field of candidates to replace Boris Johnson has been reduced to eight after Sajid Javid, Grant Shapps and Rehman Chishti dropped out of the race. The Daily Express and Financial Times...
HEALTH SERVICES
newschain

Cost-of-living payments will hit bank accounts from Thursday

More than eight million households will start to receive the first of two payments totalling £650 to ease cost-of-living pressures from Thursday. From July 14, a first instalment of £326 will start to be paid out to low-income households on benefits, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) previously announced.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rwanda#Arrivals#Uk#Channel#The Ministry Of Defence#Downing Street#Home Office#Amnesty International Uk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
newschain

Nicola Sturgeon: I did not pay much attention to protest by Alba MPs

Scotland’s First Minister said she “didn’t pay much attention” to a protest that resulted in two of her former MPs being suspended from the House of Commons. Neale Hanvey and Kenny MacAskill, who defected to the Alba Party last year after it was launched by former first minister Alex Salmond, disrupted the Commons chamber at the beginning of Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday.
POLITICS
newschain

Dozens dead and hurt in Haiti’s capital in gang clashes

Dozens of people have died in four days of gang battles in a violent neighbourhood of Haiti’s capital, authorities said. It comes as a wave of increasing violence sweeps the country. Jean Hislain Frederick, deputy mayor in the Cite Soleil district of Port-au-Prince, said the fighting erupted on Friday...
FOOD & DRINKS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
144K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy