ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Africa

Violence-ravaged northern Nigeria battles new war against child malnutrition

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EAADp_0gacu0do00
World News

Gunmen attacked Halima Musa’s village in Nigeria four years ago, killing her husband and one of their seven children.

The family fled to the safety of a camp for displaced people, but now they are hungry.

“It’s been more than one year since the government brought us food items,” she said from Sokoto camp.

It is 2pm and Ms Musa is preparing the family’s first – and only – meal of the day.

She is not sure where she will find food for the next day. “I and my children are usually begging,” she said.

North-west Nigeria’s escalating violence has claimed thousands of lives and displaced hundreds of thousands more. Many, like Ms Musa, are sheltering in camps that often have inadequate food.

The violence has exacerbated the chronic poverty in this part of the west African nation which has a 40% poverty rate, according to the latest government statistics, including some of the poorest citizens in the troubled north.

Many families have had to abandon their farmlands as they are forced to choose their lives over livelihoods.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j56J1_0gacu0do00
Mothers wait with their malnourished children at a feeding centre in Maiduguri, Nigeria (Nasir Ghafoor/Medecins Sans Frontieres/AP)

Michel-Olivier Lacharite, of medical charity Doctors Without Borders, said the attacks have “pushed many communities to their limits, including about 500,000 people forced to flee from home”.

The group is preparing to provide food for up to 100,000 malnourished children this year in Nigeria’s Katsina state alone, said Mr Lacharite, head of the group’s emergency operations.

Despite alerting the government to the problem, he said, “We have not seen the mobilisation needed to avert a devastating nutrition crisis”.

The violence in north-west Nigeria is blamed on armed groups that authorities say are mostly young semi-nomadic herdsmen from the Fulani tribe who are in conflict with settled farming communities over limited access to water and land.

Some of the rebellious herdsmen are now working with Islamist extremist rebels in the country’s north-east in targeting remote communities.

As Nigeria’s jihadi insurgency in the north-east has abated somewhat, the violence in the north-west has worsened, according to authorities.

Murdakai Titus, from Nigeria’s National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, said: “The government gives them (displaced people) more attention in the north-west even now than the north-east.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jNRNT_0gacu0do00
A doctor examines a malnourished child (Nasir Ghafoor/Medecins Sans Frontieres/AP)

“North-west is given high priority… for intervention activities from the commission – relief materials, livelihood activities, training them to be self-reliant.”

The UN World Food Programme Nigeria office is working to prevent acute malnutrition by providing nutritional assistance to children aged six to 23 months. Aid is also provided to pregnant and breastfeeding women in vulnerable households, said Chi Lael, a spokeswoman for the programme.

Malnutrition remains a source of concern though, Ms Lael said, pointing out that in certain areas “children under five were twice as likely to be malnourished compared to those from the general population”.

Manzo Ezekiel, a spokesperson for Nigeria’s National Emergency Management Agency, said the agency knows nutrition must be improved to the internally displaced population.

Hannatu Ahmadu and her four children were on the run for a month after gunmen attacked her Takwo village in the Munya area of Niger state. They managed to find safety but they do not have enough food.

“As I speak with you, we have not been able to harvest our crops and we are currently here starving,” she said from the Munya displacement camp in Niger state which neighbours Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

Ms Ahmadu said erratic deliveries of food aid makes it difficult to feed her children.

“We only eat once a day,” she said.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 1

Related
newschain

Cost-of-living payments will hit bank accounts from Thursday

More than eight million households will start to receive the first of two payments totalling £650 to ease cost-of-living pressures from Thursday. From July 14, a first instalment of £326 will start to be paid out to low-income households on benefits, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) previously announced.
INCOME TAX
newschain

Dozens dead and hurt in Haiti’s capital in gang clashes

Dozens of people have died in four days of gang battles in a violent neighbourhood of Haiti’s capital, authorities said. It comes as a wave of increasing violence sweeps the country. Jean Hislain Frederick, deputy mayor in the Cite Soleil district of Port-au-Prince, said the fighting erupted on Friday...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Malnutrition#World Food Programme#World Food Day#War#West African
newschain

Nicola Sturgeon: I did not pay much attention to protest by Alba MPs

Scotland’s First Minister said she “didn’t pay much attention” to a protest that resulted in two of her former MPs being suspended from the House of Commons. Neale Hanvey and Kenny MacAskill, who defected to the Alba Party last year after it was launched by former first minister Alex Salmond, disrupted the Commons chamber at the beginning of Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday.
POLITICS
newschain

Hospital and train services to face pressure due to ‘extreme heat’

Temperatures are set to rise by another 10C in much of England over the coming days, increasing the strain on hospital and train services. On average, the mercury will remain in the mid-20s for the last working day of the week, before rising to around 35C (95F) in southern, central and eastern areas of England by Tuesday.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
Place
Africa
newschain

Scottish archaeologist among those to discover rare Napoleonic remains

A Scottish archaeologist was part of a team which has uncovered rare skeletons at the Waterloo battlefield in Belgium. Teams have unearthed remains of humans and horses following the latest dig, which resumed this year for the first time since 2019. Experts say the discoveries are “incredibly rare” on a...
WORLD
newschain

Italy’s leader wins confidence vote but coalition in doubt

Italian Premier Mario Draghi has won a confidence vote in the Senate but the future of his pandemic unity government was in doubt after the populist 5-Star Movement boycotted the vote, throwing his coalition into crisis. The vote was 172-39 on a relief Bill to help Italians facing soaring energy...
ECONOMY
newschain

‘Torment’ for families as access to medicinal cannabis product in doubt

Families of children with epilepsy say they face months of torment after learning access to a “life-saving” medicinal cannabis product is in doubt for next year. The unlicensed medicine Celixir20 has been privately prescribed to a small number of children in the UK, but the past two weeks had seen confusion and anger from families who feared imports had been stopped completely.
HEALTH
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
144K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy