ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Puerto Rican Day parade back in Bridgeport

By David Shapiro
WTIC News Talk 1080
WTIC News Talk 1080
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O4PmE_0gacthLt00
Puerto Rican parade returns to Bridgeport Photo credit Getty Images

A month after Puerto Rican Day in New York, Connecticut is joining the festivities this weekend.

There are celebrations of Puerto Rico planned around Connecticut all summer.

One organizer of today's Puerto Rican Day Parade in Bridgeport says it coming back in full glory.

The parade in Connecticut's largest city had been scuttled th past two years by Covid concerns. But one organizer says they're now excited to return.

You can enjoy both Bridgeport's parade and the one in Hartford, too -- since the capital city's Puerto

Rican parade does not happen for another six weeks. And in between, there's New

Haven's Puerto Rican festival on August 13th and the Meriden Puerto Rican festival

one month from today.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 61

Family cries for justice at Hartford man's vigil

HARTFORD, Conn. — 32-year-old Ramon Peguero was a father, a brother, a son, and a friend to many according to those who knew him best. "He was a person greater than life. Very energetic, very high-spirit, very contagious. Funny, just loved everybody and showed love and support," Stephanie Ortega, Peguero's cousin.
HARTFORD, CT
NewsTimes

Who is hiring in Connecticut?

Despite hints of a possible recession on the horizon, hiring in some Connecticut employment sectors remains strong. Donald Klepper Smith. an economist with DataCore Partners, said the reason for companies hiring with the possibility of a recession looming is pretty basic. “You grow your business one of two ways: with...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WWLP

4-year-old brought to Lighthouse Point Park as her final wish

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A little girl’s final wish was made possible at Lighthouse Point Park on Tuesday. Pictures of Eliana Palacio, in her kiddie pool and long before she was bedridden in the hospital, show happier times for the 4-year-old who has faced many challenges in her young life.
NEW HAVEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hartford, CT
Society
City
Hartford, CT
Local
Connecticut Society
State
New York State
City
Bridgeport, CT
Bridgeport, CT
Government
City
Meriden, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
Bridgeport, CT
Society
State
Connecticut State
City
New Haven, CT
Hartford, CT
Government
GreenwichTime

Marijuana in CT: 16 applicants recommended to grow pot, including from Stamford, Hartford

Applicants from Bridgeport, Middletown, Stamford, and Waterbury are among the first to be recommended to grow marijuana in Connecticut. The state’s Social Equity Council met Tuesday to review applications for social equity cultivator licenses. In total, 41 applications were submitted to the state. The accounting firm CohnReznick, which the council hired to vet the applications, determined 25 did not comply.
STAMFORD, CT
iheart.com

This Is The Most Historic Landmark In Connecticut

The Charles W. Morgan is being credited as the most historic landmark in Connecticut. Reader's Digest compiled a list of the most historic landmark in each state, which included the 19th century whaling ship turned museum in Mystic as the top choice for Connecticut. "This wooden whaling boat, anchored in...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Where Kids Can Get Free Summer Lunches in Conn.

There are more than 400 sites in Connecticut where children, 18 and under, can get free summer meals. The Connecticut Summer Meals program is federally funded by the USDA and runs from June to late August. End Hunger Connecticut has a map on their website where people can search for...
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Community meeting held on policing in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Community members, religious leaders, police and city leaders came together in New Haven for a conversation about policing and criminal justice reform. Residents and local reverends are calling for accountability and changes in the way officers treat people. “Here we are today coming together to...
NEW HAVEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puerto Rican Day Parade#Localevent#Local Life
Eyewitness News

Some Conn. residents struggle with new unemployment system

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Some Connecticut residents say they are still facing problems with the new unemployment system. The new system, called ReEmploy CT, launched at noon last Tuesday. According to the Department of Labor, more than 18,000 claimants have already filed for benefits. The Department of Labor Commissioner, Dante...
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Puerto Rico
News Break
Politics
WTNH

Growing concerns over AirTags used to track people

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A woman from Bridgeport noticed an Apple AirTag sitting on her car trunk when she came back from shopping at a Walmart in Shelton raising tracking concerns. Amanda Roberts says if she had popped the trunk open, the tag would’ve slid into her trunk without her knowing.  “My trunk is usually […]
SHELTON, CT
WTIC News Talk 1080

Hartford to upgrade housing, retail

Hartford, Conn(WTIC Radio)-Relying on a mixture of state and private capital, the city of Hartford has announced plans to redevelop a blighted area north of downtown, near Dunkin Donuts Park. Called the Arrowhead Redevelopment Project, it includes 43-units of mixed income housing units, 85 square feet of retail space and...
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Stop the Violence Family Event planned in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Community leaders in New Haven have a new effort planned to tackle violence within neighborhoods: the Stop the Violence Family Event, happening on Saturday. “In our ward, we’ve been experiencing a spate of shootings,” Devin Avshalom-Smith, New Haven Alder of Ward 20. “Instead of perhaps...
NEW HAVEN, CT
i95 ROCK

West Haven, CT Beaches Have Super-Progressive Policy This Summer: Cash Only

We are right in the sweet-spot of summer, and nothing says sweet like ridiculous policies, just like the one you'll endure at West Haven beaches this summer: cash only. That's right, according to WFSB, if you travel to any beaches in West Haven this summer (2022), you can only pay for parking with cash. Local officials blame COVID-19. They say the parking meters are broken, and the pandemic has caused supply-chain issues that have prevented them from getting fixed.
WEST HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Family fun days planned in New Haven all summer

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The Elm City is kicking off a summer-long series of events for kids and their families. At Edgewood Park they’ve got bounce houses, food, music and games. It’s just one of the many events targeting kids and teens this summer, from fun outings like...
NEW HAVEN, CT
NECN

Truck Crashes Into Restaurant in Connecticut

A truck has crashed into Buon Appetito Ristorante & Pizzeria in North Stonington, according to police. State police said they have responded to Norwich-Westerly Road and the driver of the truck was taken to the hospital to be evaluated. No life-threatening injuries are reported, according to Troop E. Crews from...
NORTH STONINGTON, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Street Fight

2022-07-11@8:49pm–#Bridgeport CT– EMS responding to a street fight at One Ferry Boulevard, where the ferry comes in. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTIC News Talk 1080

WTIC News Talk 1080

Hartford, CT
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Hartford.

 https://www.audacy.com/wtic

Comments / 0

Community Policy