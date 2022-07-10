Puerto Rican Day parade back in Bridgeport

Puerto Rican parade returns to Bridgeport Photo credit Getty Images

A month after Puerto Rican Day in New York, Connecticut is joining the festivities this weekend.

There are celebrations of Puerto Rico planned around Connecticut all summer.

One organizer of today's Puerto Rican Day Parade in Bridgeport says it coming back in full glory.

The parade in Connecticut's largest city had been scuttled th past two years by Covid concerns. But one organizer says they're now excited to return.

You can enjoy both Bridgeport's parade and the one in Hartford, too -- since the capital city's Puerto

Rican parade does not happen for another six weeks. And in between, there's New

Haven's Puerto Rican festival on August 13th and the Meriden Puerto Rican festival

one month from today.