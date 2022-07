It was an afternoon that nearly saw Manchester City's season fall apart, but an unlikely hero stepped up. City were 1-0 down to Aston Villa at half-time on the final day of last season. Liverpool would go on to beat Wolves at Anfield so Pep Guardiola needed some inspiration or the title would fall into Jurgen Klopp's hands.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 9 HOURS AGO