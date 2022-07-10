Atlantic Area Chamber Ambassadors visit Cass County Extension

(Atlantic) Kate Olson, Director of Cass Extension, met with the Atlantic Area Chamber Ambassadors on Thursday and introduced two interns for the summer as well as a new Youth Coordinator. Kate Bateman.

Caroline Pellett has been interning since May and is helping with all youth programming in the county. Courtney Hering has also been interning since May and has been involved with Cass County Fair preparations and office work.

Katie Bateman, the Youth Coordinator, is from Atlantic and has been involved with 4-H her entire life. Bateman attended UNI and worked in Story and Linn County before moving back to Atlantic. Bateman has been involved with Cass County 4-H programs as a participant and volunteer and has always enjoyed all the opportunities 4-H provides youth. Bateman is excited to continue her passion for 4-H in her hometown county.

For more information on Extension programming or Cass County Fair updates, visit their website at http://www.extension.iastate.edu/cass or Facebook https://www.facebook.com/CassCoIAExt.

The Cass County Extension office is located at 805 W. 10th St., Atlantic and is open Monday through Friday, 8 AM – 4:30 PM.