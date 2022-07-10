ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, IA

Atlantic Area Chamber Ambassadors visit Cass County Extension

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b3d2k_0gacqAWf00

(Atlantic) Kate Olson, Director of Cass Extension, met with the Atlantic Area Chamber Ambassadors on Thursday and introduced two interns for the summer as well as a new Youth Coordinator. Kate Bateman.

Caroline Pellett has been interning since May and is helping with all youth programming in the county. Courtney Hering has also been interning since May and has been involved with Cass County Fair preparations and office work.

Katie Bateman, the Youth Coordinator, is from Atlantic and has been involved with 4-H her entire life. Bateman attended UNI and worked in Story and Linn County before moving back to Atlantic. Bateman has been involved with Cass County 4-H programs as a participant and volunteer and has always enjoyed all the opportunities 4-H provides youth. Bateman is excited to continue her passion for 4-H in her hometown county.

For more information on Extension programming or Cass County Fair updates, visit their website at http://www.extension.iastate.edu/cass or Facebook https://www.facebook.com/CassCoIAExt.

The Cass County Extension office is located at 805 W. 10th St., Atlantic and is open Monday through Friday, 8 AM – 4:30 PM.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Audubon County Fair Underway

(Audubon) The Audubon County Fair is underway. KSOM Morning personality Frank Rizzo broadcasting live from the fairgrounds interviewed Abby Brooks on Thursday morning. Brooks started showing at the fair at a very young age. In the pet Show Collin Hansen showed the Champion Cat, Alexander Foran showed the reserve, and...
AUDUBON COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Tawnia Ganzer Joins Guthrie County State Bank Lending Team

(Guthrie Center) The Guthrie County State Bank announces the addition of Tawnia Ganzer to the agriculture lending team. According to the press release, Ganzer brings more than 20 years of lending experience to an employee-owned, independent bank with deep roots in the agricultural and business industries in Guthrie County and the surrounding region.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlantic, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
City
Atlantic, IA
Cass County, IA
Government
County
Cass County, IA
Western Iowa Today

Marvin Bissen Obituary

Marvin Paul Bissen was born on a farm in Crawford county in Iowa to Joseph and Anna (Erlbacher) Bissen on August 7, 1926. He attended St. Paul’s Catholic School in Defiance, Iowa. One year of his schooling was near the farm in a country school. Marvin graduated with the class of 1944. He worked with his dad on the farm until he was 21 years old. He received room, board and spending money for working on the farm. He married Helen Gross on September 30, 1947 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Earling, Iowa. With this union six children were born. The children are Linda, Duane, Connie, Dennis, Nancy and Roger.
SHELBY COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Cass County Board of Supervisors approve promoting Treasurer’s Office employees to Deputy status

(Cass Co.) After a lengthy discussion this morning, the Cass County Board of Supervisors approved promoting three hourly employees in the Treasurer’s Office to Deputy status. Treasurer Tracey Marshall proposed promoting Stacy Mueller, Celeste Burroughs, and Jordan Liddell to Deputy status at 80-percent of her salary. The Supervisors asked...
CASS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Update: Council Bluffs man dies in Train vs Semi Accident

(Walnut) The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office says the semi vs train accident south of Walnut Wednesday afternoon resulted in the passing of the semi-truck driver, 54-year-old Ronald Huntoon of Council Bluffs. The personnel on the train were Iowa Interstate Railroad employees and were uninjured. The accident happened at approximately...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Mills County Sheriff’s Report

(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office arrested Darnell Travon Lee, 34, and Jerome Dupree Matthews, 32, both of Omaha, Nebraska, on Wednesday at the one mile marker of Highway 34 for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Lee and Matthews were each held on $1,000 bond. The Sheriff’s Office...
MILLS COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Youth#County Fairs#The Youth Coordinator#Uni#The Cass County Extension#W 10th St
Western Iowa Today

Nelson Family Announce 4-H Scholarship Winner

(Atlantic) The Delores and Gail Nelson Cass County 4-H Scholarship recipient is Bryan York of Atlantic. The scholarship was established to honor the Nelsons’ strong support of the Cass County 4-H program throughout their lives, both as youth members and adult volunteers. The scholarship is for a Cass County 4-H’er who has been active in 4-H and has demonstrated strong leadership skills. The student must be enrolled as an incoming freshman at a four-year college or university in the state of Iowa.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Local lemonade stands donates to Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association

(Atlantic) A lemonade stand set up by 11-year-old Kaden Frieze, of Lewis, has raised $400 for the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association. Ben Bartholomew says the money will be used to support veterans in a variety of ways. “Sometimes that’s financial and sometimes it’s in other ways. That’s our mission is to support veterans and of course we have a hobby of riding motorcycles and hanging out together and stuff like that.”
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Norma Anna Glissmann Obituary

Norma Anna (Sorensen) Glissmann was born on September 14, 1928, to Elmer and Adelia Hansen and passed on July 1, 2022. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Avoca, Iowa. Norma married Earl Sorensen on February 21, 1947, and to this union 3 children were born: Rita, Kay...
AVOCA, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Western Iowa Today

Gary Lee Newton Obituary

Gary Lee Newton was born on December 7, 1937, the son of Kenneth L and Genevieve K (Lambi) Newton in Greenfield, Iowa. He passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at the Crest Haven Care Center in Creston. Gary grew up in Adair County and graduated from Greenfield High School...
GREENFIELD, IA
Western Iowa Today

Car vs Deer accident in Mills County

(Glenwood) A Glenwood woman was injured in a car vs deer accident on Wednesday. The Mills County Sheriff’s Office says 41-year-old Kathryn Hartley was driving a 2015 Hyundai westbound on Highway 34, near the 7 mile marker, at around 9:48 a.m. when a deer crossed the road and collided with the front left portion of the vehicle.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

James Mailander Obituary

James Thomas Mailander, husband, father, farmer, and friend, passed away on March 22, 2022. Born on August 24, 1937, the son of Beatrice Ellen Connor Mailander and Harold Henry Mailander, he was a lifelong resident of Wiota, Iowa. Jim graduated from Wiota High School in 1955, noted for being particularly...
WIOTA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Witness Testifies in the State Versus Anthony Asay Trial

(Atlantic) Testimony continued on Wednesday morning for the State versus Anthony Asay, the Atlantic man on trial for Attempted Murder, 1st Degree Arson, and assault. The State called Tiffany Wallace to the stand. Wallace resides at 109 Cedar Street, the home of Connie Nichols, who lives across the street from 106 Cedar Street, the location of the May 4 house fire. Nichols testified earlier that Dave Thomas, the alleged assault victim, had given her a gas can and mower. Nichols testified she noticed the can missing the following day.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Sweet Corn Returns To Iowa Stands – But Prices Are Higher

(Des Moines, IA) — Farm stands have started selling sweet corn again in Iowa but the price has increased. Farmers say everything is higher this year – fertilizer, fuel, and seed costs. It isn’t clear how much the prices will go up yet. WHO/TV reports that Deardorff Sweet Corn in Adel will begin deliveries to Iowa grocery stores Tuesday. Farmers are reminding customers that they don’t set the prices you will see.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
15K+
Followers
20K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy