Richmond, VA

The sun returns today

By The Weather Authority
 4 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today will be mostly sunny and warmer, with afternoon highs in the mid 80s. It will turn muggy and hotter tomorrow with highs in the low to mid 90s. The heat index may be near 100° at times. A few thunderstorms are possible by early evening.

Scattered storms will be around on Wednesday. It will be hot and muggy again, with highs in the low 90s. A front will linger to our southeast later in the week. This will keep the threat of a shower or thunderstorm around each day, with the best chance being across southern and southeastern VA. Highs will be in the upper 80s Thursday and Friday, and around 90 next weekend. A higher rain chance is likely next Sunday.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Rain continues overnight into Sunday morning

RICHMOND, Va. -- Click here for any weather alerts. An area of low pressure will cause showers and a few storms this evening and overnight. The muggy air will allow any shower or storm to produce torrential downpours, and poor-drainage flooding is possible. A few storms could contain stronger wind gusts. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s.
RICHMOND, VA
Richmond, VA
Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

