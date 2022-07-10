YOUR GOOD NEWS

'START RIGHT' RECEIVES DYER AWARD

The Dyer Difference Award in Polk County will be supporting the Start Right Campaign and recognizing its merit through this month’s Dyer Difference Award. For nearly 60 years, Polk State College's focus is providing an affordable education and workforce training opportunities. It is participating in the Start Right Campaign, which provides 500 backpacks full of school supplies including pencils, pens, paper, and a note of encouragement from students of PSC. On July 23, volunteers will gather at the Polk State JD Alexander Center to distribute backpacks and encouragement to younger students in the Greater Lake Wales area. The Dyer Difference Award in Polk County will be supporting the Start Right Campaign and recognizing its merit through this month’s Dyer Difference Award. Each month, members of the Dyer family and Dyer Kia and Dyer Chevrolet team meet to review the applications that have been submitted and select one non-profit organization to receive that month’s recognition and $3,000 award. To nominate a non-profit organization from Polk County for the Dyer Difference Award, visit www.dyerdifference.org.

INNERACT RECEIVES EMPOWER POLK GRANT

InnerAct Alliance and coalition partners, Stand UP Polk and UthMpact, received an Empower Polk grant of $2,000 from the GiveWell Community Foundation to support leadership progression. Funding from the Empower Polk grant will allow InnerAct Alliance to continue developing defined strategic planning priorities that will reaffirm the agency’s mission and values, monitor board effectiveness, encourage ongoing board development and help set both long- and short-term priorities and measurable outcomes. InnerAct Alliance, formerly the Drug Prevention Resource Center, has as its mission to reduce the abuse and underage use of harmful substances along with involvement in other risky behaviors. For additional information, contact InnerAct Alliance’s Executive Director Angie Ellison at 863-802-0777.

SANDERS-BURNETT PRESIDENT-ELECT

Polk County resident Deirdra Sanders-Burnett, Ph.D., LMHC, was elected 2022-2023 president-elect for the American Mental Health Counselors Association. Sanders-Burnett also received the American Mental Health Counselors Association's Counselor Educator of the Year Award on June 25, during AMHCA's annual conference in Las Vegas. The American Mental Health Counselors Association is the only organization in the nation exclusively representing clinical mental health counselors.

