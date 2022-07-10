Community Matters: Investing in Beaver County’s youth

“I am probably about 60% dead.”

If you know me, you might already know that I have a dark sense of humor. For good or for bad, I also tend to be relatively matter-of-fact and direct, particularly when describing things that are out of my control. Sometimes this tendency gets me into trouble. Occasionally it is also a useful tool for seeing the realities of a situation more honestly and clearly.

Recently, right around the time of my 45th birthday, I was talking with a friend about the passage of time. We both have kids and are in that stage of life where time seems to speed up, where weeks and months can pass without warning, and where toddlers turn into high school students overnight.

During this recent conversation, my friend and I got to talking about the average life span of men in the United States, which is currently just under 79 years of age. Reflecting on this, and accounting for the fact that men in my family tend to underperform on this metric, I did some quick mental math. This is what led to the macabre realization that “I am probably about 60% dead.”

Truth be told, there are no guarantees for any of us, meaning that my calculation is little more than a mildly educated guess. And there are certainly more elegant ways to reflect on the passage of time. But, perhaps because of this strange combination of inevitability and indeterminacy, I find myself drawn to the bluntness of this calculation and accompanying statement. For good or for bad, this kind of thinking puts things into perspective for me in a quick and stark way.

It is not only this recent conversation that has me thinking about the passage of time. In fact, there are a surprising number of things in my life that are forcing me to contend more thoughtfully with how little time any one human has to bring about meaningful change.

This spring, my oldest son moved out of the house, demanding an overhaul of my thinking about my changing role as a parent. And, in recent weeks, I have spent a considerable amount of time with my other teen-aged children talking about the complexities of the current moment in history through which we are living.

As a community leader, I have been investing more time than usual with high school and college-aged kids. I have also continued to participate in a growing body of work focused on the future of education in our region. And, I have been reading more than usual about the growing national discontent that younger citizens are voicing about the brokenness of the systems they are inheriting.

At RiverWise, the organization I lead, our team has begun thinking more deliberately about how our mission relates to the growing concerns of younger residents of our region. And, we have been reflecting on what it looks like to build collaborations and programs that honestly engage the youth of our region in the process of helping to construct the future of their communities.

With all this discussion about youth, the passing of time, and the future, I have found myself thinking more and more about the legacies we leave to subsequent generations of Beaver County residents.

If you spend much time listening to youth of our region, you often experience a sense of disillusionment and discontent with what they are inheriting. You hear incredulity voiced that we have not been more deliberate or generous in laboring on behalf of the future rather than seeking to return to the past. And all too often, you will observe an honest and painful reckoning with whether there is a place for today’s youth in tomorrow’s version of our region.

Admittedly, some of the discontent voiced by youth is more the result of unpolished bravado than informed analysis. To be fair, much of what we have inherited was itself given to us in an unhealthy state. Most assuredly our region is not at all alone in its indebtedness to future generations. And yet, even with all these important caveats in mind, we must reckon more honestly with the responsibility we have to future generations of Beaver County.

For as long as I have been a citizen of the region, I have listened to youth and adults alike lament the fact that we continue to perpetuate organizations, communities, institutions, and reputations that must be overcome by subsequent generations. Over and over again, throughout our region’s recent history, those emerging leaders who seek to enact change must first learn to navigate dysfunction, lack of coordination, and an uncertain vision for the future. Rather than spending the precious time allotted to them deepening regional excellence, such individuals and organizations must devote limited resources to digging out before they can even get started moving forward.

I am all too aware that what I am writing here can be read as alarmist, discontent, and discouraging. On some level, I suppose, it is all of those things. My intent is none of these, but is instead to encourage our leaders, our organizations, and our communities to think more honestly and design more strategically to begin passing healthy collaborations, robust vision, and healthy relationships to the next generations of Beaver County’s leaders and citizens.

As a region, many of us are learning and growing. We are collaborating and deepening in wisdom. We are working together more effectively and striving to cast off tired reputations and expectations. As we do these things, we must remember that the youth of our region are watching, often more carefully than we might care to know. The youth of our region are seeking to understand where they fit in these ecosystems we call our communities. They are desperate for a story and a trajectory that lends meaning and purpose to their emerging stories. And they are increasingly hopeful that they can come back to Beaver County and find it whole and inviting and not yet again a place that needs a savior and that will underappreciate their voice and vision.

Increasingly the youth of our region are living in a world that is discontent with the notion that things cannot be any better, and as a result, many of them are buying into hyperlocal activism and community change. I could tell you stories of those kinds of youth in our own backyard. And I can assure you that for every story I could tell you, there are many more besides just waiting to be told.

None of us know how much time is allotted to us. Maybe it’s months and maybe it’s decades. Either way, with the continued passing of time, I find myself more and more interested to invest in a future for our region that I may never fully experience.

I wonder if you might be interested in joining me.

Daniel Rossi-Keen, Ph.D., is the co-owner of eQuip Books, a community bookstore in Aliquippa and the executive director of RiverWise, a nonprofit employing sustainable development practices to create a regional identity around the rivers of Beaver County. You can reach Daniel at daniel@getriverwise.com.