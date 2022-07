(WFRV) – It took two hours to clean up an oil spill on Highway 76 in Outagamie County, and authorities are trying to locate the vehicle that caused it. According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office – Greenville Deputies, on July 12 around 2 p.m., authorities with the Wisconsin State Patrol reported a believed oil spill. The spill was on Highway 76 just south of the Highway 15 intersection.

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO