News briefs: Brewing with Old Capitol Brewery

Brewing with Old Capitol Brewery

CHILLICOTHE — Have you ever wondered how the brewing process works? Join the Adena Mansion and Gardens at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, for a beer brewing event with Old Capitol Brewery. Learn the process of brewing as well as its history.

Admission is free and for more information please visit the website adenamansion.com, call 740-772-1500, or email info@adenamansion.com.

Area Agency on Aging District 7 Announces New Partnership to Benefit Family Caregivers

CHILLICOTHE — The Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7) has developed a partnership with Trualta, an online learning platform for family caregivers, to support families managing care for loved ones at home.

Trualta helps families build skills to manage care at home, improve caregiver confidence, and can reduce caregiver stress by providing the information and resources caregivers often need.

Trualta teaches caregivers new skills in the comfort of their own homes. Sponsored by the AAA7, family caregivers will be able to visit the new caregiver portal at aaa7.trualta.com. All you need is a computer, tablet/laptop, or smartphone to access the site anytime it works in your schedule. The site is easy to use for all ages, completely private, and available 24/7.

Through Trualta’s library of online information, caregivers can easily access resources to learn how to safely provide hands-on care and connect families with reliable support agencies. In addition, information in a variety of formats is available as well as video training from experienced professionals in a quick and easy format. For low-vision users or for caregivers who prefer audio instructions, Trualta also offers a “read to me” function. Caregivers may also print out information as desired.

Anyone caring for an older adult, a grandchild, or individual with intellectual or developmental disabilities will benefit from Trualta’s support, whether they are seeking personal care training, safety and fall prevention tips, help caring for a person with dementia, caregiver wellness ideas, or other support.

“We are proud to partner with AAA7 to help family caregivers feel confident and keep loved ones at home longer,” said Jonathan Davis, Founder and CEO, Trualta. “Family caregivers provide 80 percent or more of care for loved ones, and we anticipate that will continue to rise.”

Trualta supports families managing care for loved ones at home via an online learning platform. In partnership with innovative healthcare payers and providers, as well as social service organizations, Trualta supports better care at lower cost.

“The Trualta learning platform is an excellent option for caregivers in the AAA7 region. It will provide education, resources, and support for caregivers 24/7,” said Vicky Abdella, Director of Community Services at the AAA7. “Providing additional ways to reach caregivers in our region has always been a goal for us.”

For more information, contact the AAA7 Caregiver Support Program at 1-800-582-7277 or e-mail caregiver@aaa7.org. To sign-up for the free caregiver portal through Trualta, log on to aaa7.trualta.com or access through the AAA7’s website at www.aaa7.org by clicking on the “Trualta” ad on the main page.

Meetings

The Paint Township Board of Trustees will have a 2023 Financial Budget reading at 7 p.m. on July 18, at the Paint Township Hall, 9738 State Route 41 N, Bainbridge. The regularly scheduled monthly meeting of the Paint Township Trustees will commence immediately after the budget reading.

