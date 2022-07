LAKEPORT, Calif. — The city of Lakeport reported that it has received a large amount of response from community members on a survey about outdoor dining and design options. Outdoor dining areas, or “parklets,” were introduced in the downtown area particularly in response to COVID-19. The city is now working on planning rules for the areas. The Lakeport City Council asked the Planning Commission to take the lead on that work.

