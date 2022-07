Please join us for a public open house for the Parks Master Plan! The open house will be held on July 12th from 5:00pm -7:00pm in the Ruppert Sargent Veteran’s Conference Room, 1 Franklin St, Hampton, VA 23669. Please drop in as you are available to give us your thoughts and feedback on the work performed thus far. As we develop goals to guide the future of Parks, Recreation, and Leisure Services, we want to ensure we’ve accurately captured your dreams for the future. You will have an opportunity to view the public survey results, information from an analysis of existing parks, and the draft goals and objectives for the plan.

HAMPTON, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO