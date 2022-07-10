Scot Aden takes over the Helm as the Atlantic Middle School Principal

(Atlantic) Atlantic new Middle School Principal Scot Aden took over the position on July 1. Mr. Aden takes the reins for former Middle School Principal Josh Rasmussen who took the job as the Adair-Casey-Guthrie Center shared Superintendent.

Aden says his main focus is building relationships.

Mr. Aden served as the Cherokee Middle School Principal for five years and two years in the same district as the High School Principal.

Moving to Atlantic also brings Scot and his wife Lori closer to family, now living in Omaha, Denison, and Carroll.

He’s met with staff, and they look forward to returning to the building for the 2022-2023 school year.

Scot Aden and his wife Lori have two grown children, Connor and Courtney.