ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic, IA

Scot Aden takes over the Helm as the Atlantic Middle School Principal

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uTGqp_0gacl0OL00

(Atlantic) Atlantic new Middle School Principal Scot Aden took over the position on July 1. Mr. Aden takes the reins for former Middle School Principal Josh Rasmussen who took the job as the Adair-Casey-Guthrie Center shared Superintendent.

Aden says his main focus is building relationships.

Mr. Aden served as the Cherokee Middle School Principal for five years and two years in the same district as the High School Principal.

Moving to Atlantic also brings Scot and his wife Lori closer to family, now living in Omaha, Denison, and Carroll.

He’s met with staff, and they look forward to returning to the building for the 2022-2023 school year.

Scot Aden and his wife Lori have two grown children, Connor and Courtney.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Nelson Family Announce 4-H Scholarship Winner

(Atlantic) The Delores and Gail Nelson Cass County 4-H Scholarship recipient is Bryan York of Atlantic. The scholarship was established to honor the Nelsons’ strong support of the Cass County 4-H program throughout their lives, both as youth members and adult volunteers. The scholarship is for a Cass County 4-H’er who has been active in 4-H and has demonstrated strong leadership skills. The student must be enrolled as an incoming freshman at a four-year college or university in the state of Iowa.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Norma Anna Glissmann Obituary

Norma Anna (Sorensen) Glissmann was born on September 14, 1928, to Elmer and Adelia Hansen and passed on July 1, 2022. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Avoca, Iowa. Norma married Earl Sorensen on February 21, 1947, and to this union 3 children were born: Rita, Kay...
AVOCA, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlantic, IA
Education
City
Atlantic, IA
City
Carroll, IA
Local
Iowa Education
City
Denison, IA
Western Iowa Today

CAM draws very solid New London squad in Class 1A State Quarterfinal

(Anita) Coming up on Monday, KSOM will air CAM’s Class 1A State Baseball Tournament game against New London. The 8th rated Cougars enter the state quarterfinal on a 12 game win streak and are 27-2. The 3rd ranked Tigers won their first 25 games of the year and are 28-1. CAM coach Dan Daugherty says of New London, “They are solid in all areas. They hit the ball well as a team. They’ve got a couple of pitchers with some impressive stats. Defensively it looks like they make every play. They are solid all the way around.”
ANITA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Gary Lee Newton Obituary

Gary Lee Newton was born on December 7, 1937, the son of Kenneth L and Genevieve K (Lambi) Newton in Greenfield, Iowa. He passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at the Crest Haven Care Center in Creston. Gary grew up in Adair County and graduated from Greenfield High School...
GREENFIELD, IA
Western Iowa Today

Tawnia Ganzer Joins Guthrie County State Bank Lending Team

(Guthrie Center) The Guthrie County State Bank announces the addition of Tawnia Ganzer to the agriculture lending team. According to the press release, Ganzer brings more than 20 years of lending experience to an employee-owned, independent bank with deep roots in the agricultural and business industries in Guthrie County and the surrounding region.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Update: Council Bluffs man dies in Train vs Semi Accident

(Walnut) The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office says the semi vs train accident south of Walnut Wednesday afternoon resulted in the passing of the semi-truck driver, 54-year-old Ronald Huntoon of Council Bluffs. The personnel on the train were Iowa Interstate Railroad employees and were uninjured. The accident happened at approximately...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschool#Atlantic Rrb#The High School Principal
Western Iowa Today

Cumberland Water Tower Painting Project Complete

(Cumberland) The Cumberland water tower painting project is complete, the water has been tested, and residents can start regular use immediately. On Friday, June 24, the tower stopped pumping water while the structure was being painted. Residents were asked to conserve water during that process.
CUMBERLAND, IA
Western Iowa Today

James Mailander Obituary

James Thomas Mailander, husband, father, farmer, and friend, passed away on March 22, 2022. Born on August 24, 1937, the son of Beatrice Ellen Connor Mailander and Harold Henry Mailander, he was a lifelong resident of Wiota, Iowa. Jim graduated from Wiota High School in 1955, noted for being particularly...
WIOTA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Audubon County Fair Underway

(Audubon) The Audubon County Fair is underway. KSOM Morning personality Frank Rizzo broadcasting live from the fairgrounds interviewed Abby Brooks on Thursday morning. Brooks started showing at the fair at a very young age. In the pet Show Collin Hansen showed the Champion Cat, Alexander Foran showed the reserve, and...
AUDUBON COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Mills County Sheriff’s Report

(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office arrested Darnell Travon Lee, 34, and Jerome Dupree Matthews, 32, both of Omaha, Nebraska, on Wednesday at the one mile marker of Highway 34 for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Lee and Matthews were each held on $1,000 bond. The Sheriff’s Office...
MILLS COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Western Iowa Today

Local lemonade stands donates to Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association

(Atlantic) A lemonade stand set up by 11-year-old Kaden Frieze, of Lewis, has raised $400 for the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association. Ben Bartholomew says the money will be used to support veterans in a variety of ways. “Sometimes that’s financial and sometimes it’s in other ways. That’s our mission is to support veterans and of course we have a hobby of riding motorcycles and hanging out together and stuff like that.”
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Clarinda women arrested on warrants

(Page Co) The Page County Sheriff’s Office arrested 49-year-old Brandee Lee Greve, of Clarinda, on Tuesday on a Page County warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of Vicious Animals prohibited. Greve was arrested at the Page County Courthouse. She was transported to the Page County Jail where she was booked into jail and then posted the $300 bond. She was released pending future court proceedings.
CLARINDA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Witness Testifies in the State Versus Anthony Asay Trial

(Atlantic) Testimony continued on Wednesday morning for the State versus Anthony Asay, the Atlantic man on trial for Attempted Murder, 1st Degree Arson, and assault. The State called Tiffany Wallace to the stand. Wallace resides at 109 Cedar Street, the home of Connie Nichols, who lives across the street from 106 Cedar Street, the location of the May 4 house fire. Nichols testified earlier that Dave Thomas, the alleged assault victim, had given her a gas can and mower. Nichols testified she noticed the can missing the following day.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Glenwood Police Report

(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department reports the arrest of 47-year-old Stacey Barrett, of Glenwood. Barrett was arrested Tuesday for Driving Under Suspension and later charged with Possession of Contraband in a Correctional Institution. Bond was set at $5,000.
GLENWOOD, IA
KCCI.com

Iowans report significant storm damage early Monday morning

JEFFERSON, Iowa — Early morning storms have brought damage to parts of Iowa Monday. KCCI viewers report damage in the Zearing area. Patty Lou sent a picture of an old oak tree that came down, and its limbs are all over. Her estimate puts this tree at 18 inches in diameter.
JEFFERSON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Car vs Deer accident in Mills County

(Glenwood) A Glenwood woman was injured in a car vs deer accident on Wednesday. The Mills County Sheriff’s Office says 41-year-old Kathryn Hartley was driving a 2015 Hyundai westbound on Highway 34, near the 7 mile marker, at around 9:48 a.m. when a deer crossed the road and collided with the front left portion of the vehicle.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
15K+
Followers
20K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy